These 5 Summer Drinks From Shilpa Shetty’s Kitchen Will Surely Make You High On Health

Well, deciphering her secret mantra is not that difficult since she has been proclaiming eating healthy and staying fit as a way of life!

Always been at the top of her fitness game, Shilpa Shetty’s svelte body is enviable and what goes behind maintaining it is never kept as a secret. Eating healthy, exercising and yes yoga, are some of her ‘take-care of self’ attributes.

To beat the heat, let’s see what pouring in Shilpa Shetty’s glasses these days. Here we bring you her favorite summer coolers.

All that’s merry with berry!

This is what the actress prepared on her Friday Fruit blast morning. Yoghurt smoothie with blueberry, apple, and strawberry is a healthy and tummy-filling drink.

Green drink is the clean drink!

For healthier skin and cleaner digestion, prepare your own green juice concoction with 1/4avacado, 1/2 apple, Bottle gourd and 4 Basil leaves.

Perfect breakfast drink!

This Carrot Apple Ginger Juice can be well accompanied with Shilpa’s suggestion of 5 Seeded toast with almond butter, bananas and chia seeds! And Chia seeds were amongst the super foods of last year!

Summer Cleanser & Cooler!

A concoction of Dudhi, apple, 5 tulsi leaves, cucumber and ginger, topped with ice is all you need to chill your spines this summer.

P.S. Always remember that Shilpa’s fitness mantra is a harmonious marriage between a balanced healthy diet and a good amount of physical activities.