These 3 Drag Queens Have Found A Purpose In Their Lives Though Self-Expression

“Follow your passion. It will lead you to your purpose,” Oprah Winfrey once said. The thought has fit well in the lives of drag queens Prateek Sachdeva, Alex Mathew, and Ikshaku.

The art of donning the hat of a drag queen is beyond the belief of ‘just cross-dressing as women’ for them. The art has not only helped them come out of the closet but has also helped them re-purpose their lives through freedom of self-expression.

A quintessential 29-year-old man Alex Mathew from Kochi turns into a sassy woman when he comes in the skin of his drag queen character – Mayamma, who is from a village near Kuttanad in Kerala. When asked what the word means, he explained, “it is the mother of illusion who is an epitome of elegance, sassy and outspoken.” It might be difficult for people watching him as Mayamma to recognize him when he is a public relations manager at Bengaluru hotel. “I don’t want to be he or she in the way genders have been defined or need the validation of being a male,” shared Alex.

Similarly, the body language takes a flipside at night for 24-year-old, Noida-based drag queen Prateek Sachdeva. While Prateek is an introvert his drag queen character Betta is loud, vivacious, and outspoken.

“Drag gave me the liberty to perform as anyone or anything and does not limit me to the basic role of a ‘male’ dancer, or even the fixed choreography of our society. It’s not just freedom of expression; Drag has pushed my confidence level to an extreme,” said Prateek in his blog post.

For 26-year-old drag queen Ikshaku, life goes from being a complete gentleman in the day to a fierce lady at night. He is an environment lawyer by profession and following his passion turns into Kush who is a fashionable and liberated singer.

H/T: Hindustan Times