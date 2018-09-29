There’s Something So Damaging About The Phrase ‘Losing Weight’: Jameela Jamil

A few months ago, a tabloid put up an Instagram post derogatorily talking about the weight of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. When The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil saw this, she was enraged. That’s how she began the ‘I Weigh’ movement.

She put up a post stating what she weighs, not in kg but in the work she has done and the qualities that make her a good person. It went viral and people started to send her similar photos of themselves. She got so many responses that she made a separate Instagram page for them called I Weigh.

Instagram post by I Weigh * Mar 16, 2018 at 4:27am UTC 647 Likes, 25 Comments – I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Instagram

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, she said, “Think about your wording; let’s not talk about taking up ‘less space.’ There’s something so damaging about the phrase ‘losing weight’. I think more people would exercise if it was targeted at their mental health. You’re not looking for results other than the happiness you feel after you work out. I started exercising a couple of weeks ago because I have anxiety. I don’t feel disappointed at the end of a work-out; I just have all these endorphins, and I feel strong and in control of my life.”

The I Weigh Instagram page has become a movement now, with women sending submissions in thousands almost every day. It has over 1800 posts and 162k followers currently. “Sometimes I get messages from women saying they can’t make a post because they can’t think of anything to be proud about, which is a sign that we are really messed up,” Jameela told The Hindu.

She adds that her team is researching with clinics treating eating disorders. “They have also printed out the ‘I Weigh’ initiative and put them up around their facilities. We’ll be going to speak with them soon and at secondary schools, too.” She has also openly spoken against the photo editing tools employed by the beauty and entertainment industry. “Photo-editors think they are doing you a favour. When I see the result, I would feel bad about what I see in the mirror. So on my 30th birthday, I disassociated myself from everyone who makes me feel triggered, and I’ve seen a 200% improvement in self-contentment,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu