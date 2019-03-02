There Isn’t That Kind Of Indifference About Women’s Writing Now: Writer & Publisher Urvashi Butalia

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, writer and publisher Urvashi Butalia discussed the challenges women writers have faced over the years.

She set up Kali for Women in 1984 along with Ritu Menon, but were faced with an unusual obstacle. “Most women were reluctant to write, had no faith in themselves. That was the battle, to get women to believe what they had to say was important,” Butalia said.

About setting up Kali, she said, “It was both really exciting and challenging in the beginning. We started off with discussions on what we wanted it to be, business or not for profit. We wanted to centrestage feminist knowledge and maintain a connection with movement, and so finally went as a not-for-profit. In those days, Ritu and I would often discuss in the car how happy we were doing what we wanted to do.”

In 2003, Butalia split from Menon and started Zubaan Books. She spoke about more women writing today, especially in genres that were earlier only reserved for men. “The scenario has changed, there isn’t that kind of indifference about women’s writing.”

But according to her, the main issue is still about how to give “voice to collective knowledge created from ground. That is why people like us never make money.”

H/T: Hindustan Times