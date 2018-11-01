There Is No Law To Provide Justice To A Female Domestic Worker Suffering From Sexual Abuse: Geeta Menon

While the advent of #MeToo in India has undoubtedly been a revolutionary chapter in our history, the movement has neglected the most vulnerable demographic in the country- female domestic workers. Unable to use their voice, they have been suffering abuse in the very households they work in for years and yet it goes unreported. So, who is to blame, the society or the law which more or less ignores these women’s plights?

Indian Women Blog has partnered with Safecity and taken over their Twitter handle for a week where we are curating conversations on women’s safety and #MeToo in unorganized sectors, which include domestic workers. We held this conversation with the founder of the NGO Stree Jagriti Samiti, Geeta Menon, who has, for years, campaigned to empower domestic workers and has fought for the formation of laws which would protect their rights.

In her fieldwork, she found that it was the women who suffered the most as domestic help and thus she made it her mission to make sure that they received their due. In a candid chat with IWB, she shared why #MeToo failed to make women domestic workers a part of the movement and why these women are more vulnerable to sexual harassment.

Excerpts:

In the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, where women are coming forward and outing their sexual harassers, what is it that stops female domestic workers from reporting cases of sexual harassment?

They are scared to speak out because they know no one will believe them. There are no proper arrangements, the absence of a local complaint committee or organization that tends especially to their issues and their own fear of standing up against the ones who can wield the power of money.

So, can laws help them to finally be a part of #MeToo?

I don’t think laws can do anything to help. Laws are for those who know how to twist and use it for their gain, and not for those who don’t have any reach, ‘status’ and money.” And that’s a different topic, pehle koi laws ho toh sahi unke favour mein.

Doesn’t any legislation exist that protects their rights?

Our constitution already doesn’t include domestic workers as part of the workforce as they are working at someone’s home which our law, God forbid, cannot consider as a workplace. Thus they cease to be employees and end up being treated as slaves as their own laws do nothing to protect them. Adequate redressal mechanisms in law or policy for them are absent as they are not entitled legal workers.

For a woman, it is even worse. Because of her gender and her caste, she has been already denied basic rights and now being a domestic help snatches away the rest. She is called a servant and treated like one too. In the household she works in, her glass and plates are different because she is neechi jaat as per her employers and many times is treated worse than the dogs on the streets. No law exists to protect women domestic workers from sexual harassment.

The law needs to change to at least give these domestic workers legal aid when it comes to battling the suppression they face, including the major issue of sexual harassment women domestic workers face. They have a voice and it’s high time that they get to break the shackles of injustice and discrimination they have been facing for years.