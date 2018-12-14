There Is Infinity In Theatre, Says Anamika Haksar Who Recently Directed Her First Film

After spending 40 years working in theatre, Anamika Haksar has directed her first film, Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon / Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebi. The film is about four characters living in Old Delhi and is currently being screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala in the competition section.



The four characters in the film are – a conductor of heritage walks, a pickpocket, a sweet vendor and a labourer-activist. Her inspiration for the film comes from the early years of her life which she spent in Old Delhi. “Kashmiri migrants came and settled in Old Delhi. My great-grandfather used to stay there,” she explained. “When I got up in the morning, I saw laborers sleeping on the roof.”

But it took time for her to adjust to the new medium, like when they were shooting a scene, she would forget to look at the monitor. “How do I look into a frame? We are endless – there’s infinity – in theatre. Here (in cinema) there is a time, there is a frame, there is a way in which you have to fix things in that time frame. That was limiting. But the freedom it gave in the space-time disjunction is very exciting and it gives you a lot of freedom.”

The actors in the film are all from theatre, like the role of labor-activist, Lalbihari. “It is played by theatre actor K Gopalan from Kerala, whom I have lot of respect for. In our research, we came across stories of people from various communities – it could be from Rajasthan or Kerala – who are given the promise of Delhi, that they would be given jobs and then left high and dry. We also found that there are people from Dalit and scavenger communities in Kerala working in Delhi, but in secret. This guy in the movie comes from Kerala and ends up as a labourer among the Biharis in Delhi,” she said.

Theatre artist Ravindra Sahu plays the pickpocket and trained with real pickpockets for three months. “Poor people don’t have monuments. A pickpocket living on a roof – how does he define people and Delhi? He subverts the same space,” Haksar said.



“We have worked with several people from the streets of old Delhi. Over 350 actors from night shelters, peeli kothi slums, sadar bazaar workers, Jamghat and several other organisations,” she said.



H/T: The News Minute



