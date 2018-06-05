There Is An Urgent Need To Protect The Seas From Non-Biodegradable Plastic Waste

Plastic bags – the ultimate hazard that our environment is dealing with right now and no matter how many times it is banned, we somehow end using this toxic item once again. ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Institute (CMFRI) has found the highest average concentration of non-biodegradable marine debris (NBMD), 49.11kg per square kilometre (sq km), in the fishing grounds of Mumbai.

After that is Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin coast which has an average concentration of 37.06 kg/sq km followed by 19.9kg/sq km in Ratnagiri. India ranks 12th among the top 20 coastal populations (and 192 countries) in the world as it has sent 0.60 million tonnes per year of plastic waste into the ocean, as per a 2015 study led by the University of Georgia.

“The problem of plastic accumulation in the sea is going to increase in the future unless the use of plastic is controlled on land, as most enter into the sea through run-off. Plastic materials in the fishing gear could also get lost during fishing operations,” said E Vivekanandan, consultant, and scientist, CMFRI.

Along with plastic, there is marine debris like abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) polluting the water. Last year, a study across six beaches in Kerala showed that fishing-induced debris contributed to 26% of the piles of waste found on beaches.

“We need short term and long term solutions to curb plastic use in the form of clean-up drives, educational programmes, public awareness on not releasing plastic and bottles in the open landscape. Long-term solution should focus on the bringing down plastic production with the government laying out a plan to introduce alternatives to it,” said Vivekanandan.

H/T: Hindustan Times