There Is An Emptiness: Filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh Remembers Her Sister Gauri Lankesh

It has been almost a year since activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed. She was shot dead outside her home. While the investigation is still ongoing, Kavitha Lankesh, her filmmaker sister, is in turmoil because of the news of the arrests of activists across the nation.

“There is a clip of Gauri saying, ‘I don’t mind being called a Naxalite. Soon, everybody will be called one,’ doing the rounds on social media. This must have been three or four years ago, but it is becoming more and more rampant now. A fascist government is arresting activists without any proper allegation. These are dangerous times we live in,” she said.

She remembered how even faced with the possible threat to her life, Gauri didn’t opt for security cover. “I used to ask her to stay with us, but she always said she needed her independence. Providing security is not the solution. Look at what happened to the editor (Shujaat Bukhari) with security in Jammu and Kashmir. What we should do is put people who are spreading venom behind bars. Then, intellectuals and rationalists can walk free,” she shared.

“About 30% of my life is now mine; the rest is Gauri’s and my daughter’s. Though my priorities and profession are different, even as a film-maker it is my duty to go to such events. In fact, it is the duty of every human being to be constitutional and secular,” she added. “There is an emptiness. She would come every weekend to our house, relax a bit and spend time with my daughter. When I go to the office, again there is emptiness — she was on the first floor, I was on the second. Seeing the locked door is horrifying. I haven’t been able to go near her house after that incident. My mother’s health has also deteriorated,” she said.

The Gauri Lankesh Patrike was relaunched on Wednesday and will be run by the Gauri Media Trust. Kavitha is also thinking of making a biopic on Gauri’s life.

“I will continue supporting her ideology. At some point, hopefully, my tears will stop and I will be able to talk about her with much more conviction and not just emotion,” she said.

