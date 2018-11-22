The Youngest Person To Testify Against Ajmal Kasab, Devika Rotawan Wants To Become An IPS Officer

“26/11 was a tragedy that touched everyone. It’s a day I can never forget, even if I wanted to. I remember every second of it. Given a chance I will never shy away from talking about it,” says Devika Rotawan.

Devika was just 10 years old when she witnessed the Mumbai terrorist attacks of November 26, 2008. The events of that fateful day are etched deep in her mind and still haunt her dreams.

In a recent interaction with The Better India, Devika shared how it all unfolded for her. That day, Devika along with her father Natwarlal Rotawan and younger brother was leaving for Pune to meet her elder brother Bharat.

“We travelled from Bandra to CST, where my little brother decided to use the public toilet. As soon as my brother entered the toilet, the terrorists started firing and a bomb exploded. In the ensuing melee, everyone started to run away from the terrorists and so did we. As we were running away, I was shot on my right leg and fell unconscious. Before I was shot, however, I remembered the man who shot a lot of other innocent people at the station and me,” she shares.

After that, she was taken to the St George’s hospital where she saw the real face of the pain that the terrorist attack had inflicted on Mumbai. Following a long operation at the hospital, she was shifted to JJ Hospital where she was admitted for about 1.5 months.

Devika shares, “After the operation, my family and I went away to our village in Sumerpur, Rajasthan. There police officials from Mumbai contacted my father, asking him whether I was ready to testify and come to court. Both my father and I had identified Kasab out of three suspects presented to us.”

She was warned of the risks that she was putting herself in by her distant relatives. However, she was clear in her head that it was something that she had to do.

She says, “My motivation to stand as a witness against Kasab is clear. He shot me and many other innocent people, young and old, police officers, etc. There were a lot of people who backed out, but I wasn’t one to get afraid. I was never going to step away from confronting the likes of Kasab. I had only seen firing and shooting in the movies. In the movies, they show that once the hero is shot, he recovers in two-three days. But this was real life, and someone who was shot goes through all this pain and difficulties. A lot happened in front of my eyes. Children were killed, the young and old were massacred, and police officers were martyred. All this made me really angry.”

Thus, Devika became the youngest person to testify against Ajmal Kasab.

Devika and her family have faced a lot of social ostracisation owing to a fear of reprisal. “After I became a witness, I faced a lot of problems. My family received a lot of death threats. Making matters worse, we have not had a settled place to live in this city, constantly moving from one place to another. People fear terrorists will attack us wherever we go. Some landlords believe that after all this publicity, we have lots of money from compensation and aid, so they decide to hike the rent. When we can’t afford the rent, we have no choice but to leave,” she shares.

Devika adds, “I have just one request from the government. My ambition is to become an officer of the Indian Police Service, taking down terrorists like Kasab. To fulfill these dreams, however, my family needs better living arrangements and funds for my studies. Many people both in and outside government promised a lot of things, but when I follow up with them, they claim to be busy, or in certain cases no response is forthcoming.”

“In becoming a police officer, I want to work towards ensuring that no such attack ever happens on our soil again. I want to do something for the country,” she concludes.

H/T: The Better India