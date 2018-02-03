The Youngest Indian Woman Architect To Be Recognised By The UN Transformed This TN Village

Trupti Doshi is an architect and co-founder of The Auroma Group, and she is a professional with a social conscience. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she has managed to change the course of the lives of many aimless villagers in Tamil Nadu.

She admits to being born with a silver spoon which gave her access to an easy life. But did the easy life take away from her quest to work for the environment? No. The habit of taking care of the garden built in her Nana’s balcony instilled the love for the environment in her at an early age. Her care for her surroundings changed the course of her life.

In a post uploaded by Humans of Bombay, she said, “As soon as I graduated I decided to travel to remote places. I reached the farthest from my comfort zone when I ended up in a rural village in Tamil Nadu where most of the population was alcoholic and abusive. I remember feeling so nervous because I was only 23 and completely out of my element. I questioned whether I was going to be able to handle this challenge but the answer came to me immediately. If could better the environment of such harsh conditions— that’s how I’ll be able to fulfill my motto of prioritizing the community and the earth.“

Trupti gathered the villagers to build her sustainable, eco-friendly architecture dream. She recalled, “I collected funding and hired locals to build a community center. We recycled mud and turned them into bricks to build the structure. I made sure all of the elements that were used were eco-friendly. I had no intention of being recognized for this structure but I was pleasantly surprised at the actual outcome.”

The construction that she began there involved the abusive villagers in doing constructive work, resulting in them leaving alcohol and discovering better avenues. One of the wives of the workers thanked Trupti for it. Trupti said, “I remember one of the wives of the workers called me up to thank me. Since her husband had been working with me in construction, he had not only stopped drinking but also stopped hurting her and their children. The center ended up serving as a hub for all the people including men, women, and children. It became the pride of the village and over time, people began to see their own worth. They pursued things they wouldn’t have otherwise and the chain of being at rock bottom had been broken permanently.“

Trupti stayed in the village for eight years, where the village became her home and the villagers became her family. Her hard work along with the village’s workers helped the village to grow. The children grew up to be educated and successful.

“I left when I could hand over this project to the people. It’s so crazy to think that even things like architecture can contribute towards making a change. I realized that this was never my project to begin with—it belonged to the village. My role was just to aid them to get there. I didn’t choose architecture, it chose me. Through people I’ve learned that architecture is not the walls, but the space between the walls,“ she said about her departure from the village.

She feels honored to be the youngest achiever of the recognition by the UN model. She said, “I’ve had the honor of becoming the youngest Indian woman architect recognized by the UN model for sustainable development. I’ve traveled to 103 cities around the world! But all the success only means my responsibility grows for this planet—I have just started my own company which will work towards enhancing people’s lives through architecture, globally. What good are my accomplishments or skills if only I benefit from them.”

She calls herself a modern tree-hugger and believes that she was a river in her past life.

Trupti says that to make this world a better place, all we have to do is contribute – big or small and as long as we are participating, we are contributing to changing the world for the better.

H/T: Humans of Bombay