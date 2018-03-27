The Women Of Savda Ghevra Employ The Power Of RTIs To Transform Their Lives

The women of Savda Ghevra Slum Resettlement Colony have shown through their example the potency of RTIs and have also proved the fact that no one but we ourselves can transform our own lives.

It was in 2006 when around 40,000 families were relocated to Savda Ghevra Slum Resettlement Colony from slums located near Pragati Maidan in Delhi. It is the largest slum rehabilitation project in Delhi and was undertaken to make space for the preparations of 2010 Commonwealth Games near Pragati Maidan.

When the families first settled in the colony it lacked all the basic civic amenities. There were no clean drinking water, public health, sanitation and transport facilities. Around this time they were introduced to the Right To Information (RTI) Act by the NGO MARG and that is when the women of the community decided to take matters into their own hands and waged a war with their pens.

They started filing RTIs to find out about their basic rights. Where there was a time when they had to spend entire days sans even one glass of water, through RTIs not only did they manage to get a regular supply of water tanks but also got the officials to install GPS on all 88 tankers so that no one steals the water that they were entitled to.

The fight wasn’t easy though. The women of the community were threatened by the officials for filling RTIs and there was an instance when one of them was even thrashed by 4-5 men for the same. However, the women did not let the incident meddle with their spirits and they raised an open challenge and registered a case against the men who threatened them.

After water, public transport became there next mission. A woman shared with The Quint that when they first shifted to the colony there were only two buses available and their husbands couldn’t make it to their work owing to it. Some of the men even used it as an excuse to dodge work. The women again had to rekindle a new series of RTIs.

The community now has 20 buses catering to them. Even a metro line would be soon started and they have many other options for public transport now.

After public transport, they moved on to work on health facilities. When one of the women from the community filed an RTI she found out that they had a dispensary allocated to them but it did not exist in reality. She filed another RTI asking for an explanation from the government and even before she could receive a reply, they had a functioning dispensary in the colony.

The women of the community now boast how the RTIs have solved all there problems. “We get very excited every time we get a reply to an RTI filed by us,” says Urmilla Devi, a resident of Savda Ghevra Slum Resettlement Colony. They feel really relieved to find out that the government listens to them.

There were times when the women were mocked and told that they should stop meddling with the officials as they knew nothing and their work was to handle the homes and the kitchens. “We decided that we would directly go to the government. Stop us if you can,” says one of the women.

“All those women and men who live in slums and are not aware of what rights they are entitled to should file an RTI. I don’t know whether the government is scared of RTIs, but it’s a very powerful instrument to effect change,” said Urmilla Devi.

H/T: The Quint