The Woman Who Fought A Leopard For 15 Minutes To Save Her Cattle Seeks Job As Forest Guard

On March 24, Rupali Rajkumar Meshram from Sakoli tehsil of Bhandara district, Nagpur, battled an adult leopard in order to save the life of her pet goats. The 21-year-old, with a blood-soaked face and clothes, was immediately rushed to Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she received timely treatment.

Remembering the incident, Rupali said, “It all started around 12.30, on the night between March 24 and 25. I heard a cry of the eldest of our goats from the cowshed in our backyard. I opened the door and went up to the goat, which was injured in the neck with blood gushing out. I looked around only to see the shadow of some animal. When I turned around, I saw a leopard. I couldn’t believe it. I did not know if it was real or if it was a nightmare. It was looking at me, and I was remembering God.”

She continued, “I picked up a stick but the leopard jumped on me and struck a heavy blow on my head. Blood started running down my hair and cheeks. I used all my strength and pushed the leopard away with both my hands. It went on for full 15 minutes with me dealing blows on the animal and the leopard attacking and injuring me.”

Throughout this incident, Rupali never cried for help as she didn’t want the leopard to attack her mother. However, the moment her 42-year-old mother heard her daughter’s cry, she rushed out with a stick. In the act, she, too, got injured.

Rupali said, “I did not raise the alarm as I did not want the leopard to injure my mother. But then I did cry out, and my mother rushed out to help me. She also picked up a stick and attacked the leopard. It then vanished into the darkness.”

The braveheart now wishes to grab a respectable govt. job in the forest department. Currently, it is only her elder brother who’s the sole earner in the family.

According to her family, the forest officials deposited a cheque of Rs. 10,000 in her account after the medical treatment was over. Rupali said, “A local officer had told us last week that we would get the aid after the treatment was over. I had asked him then what is the use of help after the treatment? The forest department should give me a job. I am ready to work as a forest guard.”

We hope her plea gets heard by the department soon.

h/t: Indian Express