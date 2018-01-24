The Woman Behind Feminist Icon ‘Rosie The Riveter’ Passed Away & The Internet Is Paying Tribute

Naomi Parker Fraley, the woman who was the inspiration behind Rosie the Riveter passed away on January 20 and women worldwide are paying tribute to her for her contribution in the women’s movement.

It was in the year 1942 when 20-year-old Fraley was spotted by a photographer who was touring the Naval Air Station. He caught her working at a machine shop and photographed her wearing the now iconic polka-dot bandana along with her blue jumpsuit.

Fraley then became the inspiration behind Rosie the Riveter and eventually a cultural icon of World War II. She became the representative of all the women who worked in factories and made products like war supplies during World Wide II. Soon she took over as a symbol of American Feminism and women’s empowerment.

She died on Saturday, the same day when women’s march witnessed a footfall of millions of people and a time when women’s movement everywhere has gained momentum.

The woman who rolled up her sleeves and took the world by storm by accelerating American Feminism is being thanked for her contribution and many people are even posting their own versions of Rosie the Riveter.

Here are some of our picks:

