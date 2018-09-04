The Witty Remark Of Mira Nair’s Mother At 1988 Cannes Impresses The Twitterati

The fact that director Mira Nair’s mother’s brilliantly witty comment at the red carpet event of 1988 Cannes Film Festival has made a highlight today – 30 years hence – proves that social media indeed is a reservoir of memories.

When Mira Nair went to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to present her first feature film, Salaam Bombay, her mother, Dr Praveen Nair, too, appeared on the red carpet, and she was mistaken for an actor in the film. Seeing her in a beautiful saree gracing the occasion, the paparazzi asked Dr Nair which part she was playing in the film, to which she replied, “I’m the producer of the director.”

That moment was recently shared on Twitter by senior sports journalist and writer Joy Bhattacharya, and it won hearts instantly!

Joy Bhattacharjya on Twitter Lovely story about Mira Nair’s mother, who had accompanied her for a screening of Salaam Bombay at Cannes. The paparazzi, seeing a distinguished looking lady in a sari, asked her what part she played in the film. She airily replied, ‘I’m the producer of the director.’

The Namesake director took to Twitter and confirmed the incident:

Mira Nair on Twitter All this is true🙏🏾 https://t.co/0mwbKLEmsb

And then flowed in the comments from the Twitterati:

Salaam Bombay had moderate success at the box office but it did phenomenally well with critics and won many accolades, including the Camera D’or and Prix du Public at the Cannes Film Festival, for its authentic portrayal of the lives of destitute street children in Mumbai.

Dr Nair, a renowned philanthropist and social worker who has closely worked with underprivileged children for over six decades now, had directly inspired the Oscar-nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film. She is also the founder trustee of the Trustee of Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT) that works with street children and protects them.

