The Whistleblower In Jagraon Rape Case Expresses Disappointment At Colleagues’ Insensitivity

The teacher who filed a complaint with the authorities in the alleged rape case of a class 11th student in Jagraon subdivision by his colleagues has spoken up. He expressed his disappointment at the fact that while a lot of people knew about the culprits, nobody raised their voice against them and also stated the fact that he might have put his life at risk.

He was appalled by the fact that while many teachers knew about the audio clip being circulated on WhatsApp, with the accused teacher and the officiating principal of the school discussing the possibilities and ways of getting the raped student an abortion, nobody cared to speak up. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “I was upset when I came to know that the audio clip was already with many teachers and nobody had taken up the matter. My verbal complaints fell on deaf ears. I did not know who the victim was, but thinking about her ordeal gave me sleepless nights.”

The teacher later discovered that the victim was one of his students in class 10 and he vowed to do everything in his capacity to get justice for her. He was the one who handed the audio clip to the police that led to the culprits’ arrest.

In the latest developments, the name of yet another teacher has come up in the case who allegedly helped the rapists to carry out the abortion. All three of them have been suspended and further investigation is going on in the case.

H/T: Hindustan Times