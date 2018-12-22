The Way Things Panned Out Was Not In Good Taste, Should Give More Spotlight To Sport, Players, And Team: Mithali Raj

Lately, Indian Women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj was in the news after she had a fall out with Ramesh Powar, who was the coach of the team at the recently held Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean, where she was dropped for the semifinal against England. The tiff between the two became public after both wrote to the BCCI and their letters were leaked. But now the selectors have retained her place in the T20 squad and she will resume her captaincy for next month’s tour to New Zealand.

India lost the match to England in Women’s World T20 and was knocked out of the tournament. Talking about the controversy, Mithali shared, “I can only say that the last few days were very stressful for me and my parents. It definitely did put women’s cricket in the spotlight which was not needed. When you talk about non cricketing issues and not the team the focus goes away from the sport. Now that we have a tour (vs. New Zealand), it’s time that we move forward. Look forward and be more positive going forward.”

The episode turned out to be ugly between T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ODI captain Mithali which divided the team into camps and Mithali laid the blame of her exclusion on Coach Ramesh Powar. But now that peace has been made, the members of the team want to start the New Zealand tour on a positive note.

“The way things panned out was obviously not in very good taste. It affected everybody in a different level, in a different way. Now I am sure things are settled and we should give more spotlight on the sport, on the players and in the team.”

“When the 15 individual players come together with the support staff, it’s a huge and big family. There will be issues and it does happen. These issues are secondary to us… Not even secondary these things do not even come in the list of priority. But when we take on the field, we are ambassadors of the sport. On the field, we are one unit, we come as a team. We are there to give our best and perform as a unit,” shared Mithali Raj.

On the upcoming tour, Mithali said, “We last toured there in 2007. Only Jhulan and I from the current team were part of the last tour. For many in the team it will be a first tour. It will be challenging. We should give more importance on the preparation. The priority will be to getting the team together. The upcoming tour will be important. It’s part of the ICC Championship one dayers and there’s no point system in place. It’s important for India to garner as many points as it will help us in 2021 World Cup.”

H/T: The Quint