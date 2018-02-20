The Viral ‘Introvert Poet’ Rabia Kapoor On Mr Rochester, Calling Herself Brown, And Homesickness

She’s the girl who wrote and performed ‘The Introvert’s Banter’ at the Poetry Lounge in Mumbai, two years ago. The poem that introverts couldn’t stop appreciating, and the extroverts? Well, Rabia knew they wouldn’t shy away from “speaking out”.

But that was 2016, and we had a long discussion about it with her back then. She’d told us, “When I wrote my poem, extroverts were all like, ‘how dare you?’ and that being an introvert clearly means you’re shy, which is not the truth. It might be hard for us to open up but there are areas where we are confident, too. I think self-confidence to me means being proud of who you are and what you do. Even though you might not know where your talents lie, you’ve made it this far, and you should be proud of yourself.”

To update, in the span of two years, Rabia has written a lot of poems, performed more spoken word pieces, and apart from the obvious information, she’s shifted to London and is currently studying at King’s College. Oh and, her Instagram told me that she recently started a new project, too. It’s called ‘All I Have’.

“This project of mine is based on this phrase I hear a lot in response to things I’ve written: “I’ve always wanted to say that, I just didn’t know how”. And so I thought I’d collaborate with people and write something for them, based on an idea/feeling/thought that they feel very strongly about.”

She says that her old poems make her cringe, but we still love them. And you have to dive into our conversation to know more:

“I’ve always wanted to say that, I just didn’t know how”. Ever found yourself in the ‘All I Have’ situation?

Yeah, all the time. I’m very bad at talking and I end up saying the wrong thing a lot of times, which gets me into a lot of trouble with people I love. But with writing, not so much. I think the reason I write is that it has saved my ass more times than I wish to remember.

Oh! Are all your creations a reflection of self and life?

Yes, it’s all about personal connection. I mean I don’t really think of myself as a poet. I only started writing in that format because I got into the spoken word scene, and all my spoken word pieces are deeply personal experiences. As soon as I write something that doesn’t come from a personal place, it becomes superficial. I’m not a very sophisticated writer, in that sense.

But a poet you are, creating your own unique genre. Speaking of which, you haven’t been sharing your poems on Instagram as much as you once did. Was that a phase, or have you restricted the audience to self?

Ah, not really. It was because of #NaPoWriMo that I shared those poetry posts on my Instagram. I didn’t really post my writing on my social media before that. I guess I’ve been very self-conscious about it. Also because I like to use Instagram for photos, it’s what the platform is for, after all.

Oh. One second, #NaPoWriMo! Decode please? *haha*

Ha-ha. It stands for ‘National Poetry Writing Month’. It happened in the month of April, I think, and I participated. Unfortunately, on the third day itself, I fell off a bicycle and broke my right hand.

Oops. So among other stuff on your Instagram, you have a lot of cats in there! Have they ever hi-pawed approved your poetry? And just out of curiosity – are you a cat parent?

I do have a cat, her name’s Sodapop. My brother named her after a character in this book he and I both love, called The Outsiders. Actually, we had a cat before Soda, called Ponyboy, he’s Sodapop’s brother in the book. Ponyboy ran away though. I used to rehearse my spoken word pieces with Soda but she wasn’t really into it. But I’m not going to lie, I think that’s because she’s a cat, she laughed. So I don’t really take it too personally.

Hahaha. So who other than Sodapop gets to hear you rehearse; Mum, dad? Do you share your poems with them?

My mum, not so much, she’s a very distracted person. But I do with my dad, he’s pretty good with feedback. Although I recently realized that I take his feedback too seriously, and if he doesn’t like something I just abandon it immediately because I think it’s worthless. I realize now that he and I may possibly have different tastes and maybe some stuff that doesn’t work for him works for me.

I totally agree with you on that. But speaking of them, tell me what role can ‘parenting style’ play in nurturing a poet/artist, in your opinion?

Of course, my parents’ role is everything. They’ve never made me feel that I have to be a certain way to please them or anyone else. I was always encouraged to just do as I pleased. When I wanted to join Kathak classes, they let me, and when I wished to leave, they were like, “cool”. I think that made all the difference. They nurtured independence in my brother and me, and according to me, everything stems from there.

Right. Have you ever written a poem/piece on a childhood memory with parents or sibling?

I wrote a spoken word piece about my brother called ‘Since 2003’, it’s up on YouTube. It was a very difficult piece for me to write, and a lot of guilt that I felt as an older sibling poured out into it, and I didn’t even know I felt that way. It was very heartwarming to see the response it got. People tagging their siblings and apologizing and telling them they loved them. That’s the power of words, I guess. I can’t get over the power of words.

📸: @gloamless (thx bro) Happy Sundayyy w/ HT Brunch 157 Likes, 17 Comments – Rabia (@rabia2.0) on Instagram: “📸: @gloamless (thx bro) Happy Sundayyy w/ HT Brunch”

And you’ve been exercising it quite well. I bumped into the ‘A simple guide to women’s fury’ article on your feed – how do you channel your fury? Also, would you summarize for us your said authored article in three quick points?

Words really are all I have. I channel the “fury” in writing. I try to speak out for what I believe in as often as I can. The article is about how a lot of feminist writing is dismissed because it all “talks about the same thing” and my take on it. Because the reason the same thing keeps coming up, again and again, is obviously because there’s been no change! Once something changes, once people start listening, maybe we can begin to talk about something different.

On that note, you recently wrote a piece (post attached) – how could men and women meet with the appropriately described ‘big responsibility’?

As I said in the post, I think just thinking twice about our actions will make a huge difference alone – think twice before making a move, think twice before you make a public accusation. I think simply being aware of the power that words and actions have is a big step in the right direction. It really upsets me that we’ve been granted such a powerful tool in the form of social media and we’ve turned it into a weapon, and made an important movement into a power game.

Justice for the abused. It’s been a very heartbreakingly difficult few days for me. I’ve been dying to speak up but I decided it best to think over what I wanted to say a hundred times before putting something up. Words have power. I would urge you to speak up too, for what you believe in. If you talk about feminism and how you want to do more, the Injustice of the system- say something. Don’t stay silent. Not now. 529 Likes, 24 Comments – Rabia (@rabia2.0) on Instagram: “Justice for the abused. It’s been a very heartbreakingly difficult few days for me. I’ve been dying…”

Hmmm. Have you ever been subjected to online abuse?

I’m sure most people have. The people on the Internet are just looking for a fight, but there’s also a lot of solidarity on there. But when this piece I wrote about being an introvert (which makes a lot of fun of extroverts) went up, extroverts were mad as hell. I got compared to Donald Trump and Rakhi Sawant. You do the math.

I get you. Any ‘brown girl’ instance you’ve had to experience while living in London?

I think as a person of colour, as soon as you step into a white country, you become aware of your skin. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, my role model, really, is a Nigerian writer who studied in the USA, and she talks about how she’d never thought of herself as ‘black’ until she went to America. That’s how it is. In India, I’m not brown, but in London, it’s a huge part of my identity. I call myself brown so much. I don’t think I ever called myself brown back home.

Which speaks a lot about the situation. Living away from home, anything that you have explored about yourself?

The fact that I’m actually a very sensitive person. I watched E.T again, recently, and never before have I found an alien so relatable. I wrote a lot about homesickness in my first term at university. And I learned a lot about my parents and their vulnerability. They suddenly seemed like very fragile people and I felt very protective towards them. I don’t know how that happened.

One Insta post of yours was captioned ‘on wanting to see life from a new perspective’; what direction are you seeking now?

Those are actually lyrics from a Panic at the Disco song. I’m not really seeking any new direction. I like thinking about how different experiences affect me and how every year I change, not obviously but significantly. There’s no game plan, I just want to make sure I keep getting better, at everything. Be the best version of myself.



My life summed up in one picture: aesthetic, comfortable locations and blank documents. 296 Likes, 15 Comments – Rabia (@rabia2.0) on Instagram: “My life summed up in one picture: aesthetic, comfortable locations and blank documents.”

Great. What would be the three most un-poetic things about you? And which you could still turn into poetry, of course!

Oh God, I can make this answer super cheesy or super cynical. I don’t think there’s anything very poetic about me. But on the other hand, it’s so easy to make anything sound romanticized and poetic. So I don’t know, I guess the most unpoetic things about me are that I have a sinus problem, I’ve had an extremely chilled out childhood, and I have a cat who fell out of our fourth-floor window twice.

Hahaha. And I am suddenly getting reminded that I wanted to ask if you’ve ever had a strange, good or bad, experience on Instagram?

A lot of people message me to talk about writing, and then there are some creeps and all, but one girl messaged recently just to tell me about an ice-cream shop in London that she loves. It was so wholesome and sweet. That was a pretty great Instagram moment for me.

Me photo-bombing my friends’ aesthetic photos has never been this successful. 📸: @mallibee 809 Likes, 12 Comments – Rabia (@rabia2.0) on Instagram: “Me photo-bombing my friends’ aesthetic photos has never been this successful. 📸: @mallibee”

Ah, I love ice cream! Do you have a go-to place in London yet? Which would be some ‘poetic places’ of London?

All of it is pretty amazing. Unfortunately, so far I’ve only experienced the cold months. I’ll really feel inspired once the sun comes out. But the tubes are an experience, the buses another, the people who work in fast food restaurants and bookshops. The parks are the best though. Ah, such a luxury. I feel like I didn’t know what trees looked like until I came here. And once spring hits, I’m only going to be in Hyde Park.

Sounds so calm and nice. And wrapping up, would you give us a quick go-through of your ‘Reading List’ for 2018?

Ooooh, I don’t know, I don’t keep reading lists. I just run into books, and I usually just read books from my course, etc. I can tell you about some interesting books that I have read recently though. Adichie’s Purple Hibiscus had me bawling throughout, and I also read this compilation of essays called The Good Immigrant that is super cool. And yeah, I finally read Jane Eyre, and I wasn’t expecting to like it at all but it was SO GOOD. And Mr. Rochester, apart from the fact that he keeps his wife locked up in the attic, is so DREAMY.

Day 10: Shoulders #NaPoWriMo // have to resort to typing it out because my right hand is useless atm 208 Likes, 17 Comments – Rabia (@rabia2.0) on Instagram: “Day 10: Shoulders #NaPoWriMo // have to resort to typing it out because my right hand is useless atm”

Hahaha. Thanks a ton for this wonderful conversation, Rabia! Call yourself a poet or not, but Team IWB loves your poems. Keep writing.