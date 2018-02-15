The Two-Year B-Ed Course Might Be Integrated With Four-Year BA Or B.Sc

The HRD ministry is planning to revamp the two-year B.Ed course to a four-year course integrated with BA or BSC. According to a source from HRD ministry, the decision is under the plan to ensure to bring in serious aspirants in the teaching profession.

Students after clearing their Class XII exams will have options to join BA-B Ed or BSc-B Ed courses. The ministry has written to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to start working on this plan which was also announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech.

According to Times of India, NCTE sources reveal that the integrated courses will have revamped syllabus that will be more practical-oriented. According to HRD sources, NCTE is also likely to submit the draft proposal by March 2018. The ministry is likely to finalise the rules and regulations for the courses before the commencement of the 2018-19 academic session

H/T: Times of India