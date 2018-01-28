The Truth Is Rarely Spoken At JLF: ‘Rowdy Boys’ Amitava Kumar and Manu Joseph

What do you do with a JLF session that is introduced as the “Rowdy boys’ session”? You get the best seat possible and glue yourself to it for the entire session and listen to their banter.

Though I was expecting more of Anuja Chauhan in the session, she filled it with her infectious energy and the witty introduction that she drafted for Amitava Kumar and Manu Joseph for the 10 minutes that she was in the session. Anuja introduced the two as “two small town boys who have made it very big”. That left everyone applauding and taking a jibe as she was leaving, Amitava remarked how the woman who gave an exalting introduction of the two sells more copies than the both of them put together.

Initiating the conversation about his novel Miss Laila, Armed and Dangerous and the two main characters in it, Joseph said, “The world is bored of men. The two central characters in my novel are both women. I was bored of men too.” He then flung the same question at Amitava and asked the importance of reading something from a woman’s point of view. Amitava expressed that since we mostly encounter the male point of view it would be good to finally turn to the female point of view as it would be like an exploration of our own guilt and shortcomings as a writer and as a man.

Talking about the art of writing fiction, Joseph shared that there are two things that he gives utmost attention to: analysis of gender and description of places. According to him we “can never fabricates those things” and they add the element of illusion of reality to fiction.

The two then engaged themselves in a re-collective exercise. When asked by Amitava, “How do you create fiction,” Manu replied that there are certain things that you have to learn from real life and there is no substitute for it. Narrating an incident from his childhood he recalled how he has always been troubled by a scar that he had on his forehead which was from a small accident in his childhood. He was always confused on how can such a small accident lead to such a big scar and later found out that his mother had taken him to a gynecologist in a moment of hurry and he, of course, wasn’t exactly an expert in stitching wounds. “

A lot of sessions at JLF this year have been discussing how reality is getting more stimulating than fiction. Talking on the same lines, Manu said, “Sometimes you have to temper down reality to make it sound convincing.” Amitava recollected a conversation with Suketu Mehta, who had told him about a prison gallow cleaner. When Suketu asked from the cleaner what exactly does he clean at the gallows, he said, “Parrot shit and tongue pieces, you know sometimes people bite off their tongues.” Suketu was left wondering and shared with Amitava how he could have never thought of something like that and that is why it is important to draw inspiration from reality to write fiction.

Talking about the sexual nature of Amitava’s, at his “advanced age”, novel Lovers and in an attempt to pull his leg, Manu asked, “is it a memory of your young self, a conjecture or is that how most men are?” Amitava replied, “ Yes, the narrative is about sex but the novel is about the age. You know the body forgets and I was in a way carrying out the novelist’s task to remember what it was like to be of that age. It is like a youthful exaltation of the waves that you feel by someone’s proximity when you are young. I wanted to record in some way how love has become easier and how it was once difficult and we had to consult Dr. Mahinder Watsa for everything that we did not know about sex.” Manu didn’t let the opportunity go wasted and immediately asked, “What was that you didn’t know and please tell us the truth” to which Amitava very smoothly replied, “Truth is rarely spoken at JLF!”

The conversation then moved to sex and the distinction between love and sex. While Manu was the one to raise the question, Amitava immediately tossed the question back at him and said, “since you seem so excited about it why don’t you tell me the distinction between love and sex”? The answer was delivered instantly, “I think everyone is capable of sex but not everybody is capable of love.” Amitava immediately retorted, “I don’t agree with the virile Malyali’s opinion. I don’t agree that everyone is capable of sex. It is a learned behaviour. I also don’t agree that everyone in not capable of love. Love again is a learned behaviour.”

Manu then asked if Amitava sometimes gets worried that his family reads about the gory sexual details of his novel to which Amitava replied lightly that nobody at his home reads. He recollected how he once incorporated a family gossip that his sister had told me in one of his novels and a newspaper published that very part of the novel. His sister was aghast when she called him and exclaimed, “What the hell have you done?” He asked her to calm down and said ‘relax, no one is going to read it’ and that is exactly what happened. “So I am talking about it here and I am safe and my sister is safe and everything is fine”, he concluded. Manu gave the conversation a serious turn as he said, “Or our nation would execute a 90-year-old woman and nobody would object.”

When someone from the audience asked practical advice on intellectual honesty and truth Amitava laughed of the question by saying that “I am not honest so Manu will answer this question.” Manu explained how the pursuit of truth is a “psychotic condition” and the whole idea is as ambiguous as it sounds. Towards the conclusion of the session drawing an analogy for India, Manu said, “India is like a video game. The one who gets surprised loses first.”

While the two opened the session with the disclaimer that they are not friends and the session might get a little awkward, the very fact worked in favour of the session and it was heart warming and entertaining to witness the two men developing a camaraderie over witty banter.

Photo Courtesy: Aparna Natha