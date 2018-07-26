The Tree That Jharkhand Women Once Used To Make Liquor Is Now Helping Them Sell Laddoos

Jharkhand’s forests consist of Mahua tree in abundance and it holds medicinal value. However, with time, it became a curse to the tribal community of the state. How? The flowers of this tree were used commonly in almost every tribal village to brew country-made liquor.

A lot of women sold the Mahua-made liquor bottles to take care of the household expenses. The profession was looked down upon and the women had to go through numerous chaotic situations.

Things were ready to take a turn for them when in the year 2017, an all-women company Latifolia Enterprises was set up by social organisation, Torang Trust. This emerged as a saviour for the tribal households. The company trains tribal women to make laddoos out of the mahua flower, instead of using it to brew liquor.

Puniya Xalxo, who once used to brew and sell country-made liquor, with the help of the organisation, has today managed to eradicate alcohol from her village, Sosai, in the Mandar block of Ranchi.

Her life took a turn when she associated with Latifolia Enterprises, a company that makes and sells laddoos made of Mahua.

Talking about her journey from a roadside liquor-seller to an entrepreneur, Puniya told The Better India, “It was embarrassing to sit on the roadside and sell mahua liquor, but that was the only source of income available for my family and me. Men used to sit at my stall, drink alcohol and occasionally pass a comment or two on me, but I had no option than to bear it.”

Puniya, who now works at the enterprise, shared, “I now earn double of what I used to while selling alcohol. Also, I don’t have to deal with the lecherous stares and comments of men.”

She gradually roped in other women from her village to use the mahua flowers for making laddoos, and today, her village has become alcohol-free.

Sarojini Minj, who accompanies Puniya in this task, said that over the last few months the orders for laddoos has increased so much that the flowers from their village do not suffice. She said, “The order for laddoos goes up to 50 kgs. We have now started buying mahua flowers from neighbouring villages and are trying to rope in more women in the industry.”

At present, over 1,000 tribal women are working with Latifolia Enterprises, directly or indirectly, and are involved in various works, from picking mahua flowers to the making and packaging of the laddoos.

Dr Vasavi Kiro of Torang Foundation shared that the idea behind teaching women to make mahua laddoos serves three purposes – the eradication of alcoholism, making women self-dependent, and providing nutrition to the villagers.

“If the Mahua flowers produced in the villages are used to make laddoos, then there will be nothing left for brewing liquor, and like Sosai, all the tribal villages of Jharkhand will become alcohol-free,” she said.

The enterprise is helping not only the women of Jharkhand become self-dependent but also women of other states.

Dr Kiro, who is also a practitioner of Hodopathy (a tribal medicine form), said that the Mahua laddoos business will also help address the extensive problems of malnutrition and ill health in the state. “Mahua is rich in proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins and can help fight malnutrition. Also, it helps in curing diseases and illness like paralysis, epilepsy and pyrea,” shared Kiro.

The laddoos manufactured by Latifolia Enterprises are not just being sold in the state market but are also in demand in neighbouring states. Dr Kiro stated, “At present, we are supplying laddoos to Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, we are trying to expand our ambit to other states too. We put up stalls in fairs where we can reach a variety of customers.”

With the success of the enterprise, the Torang Trust recently received requests from NGOs working for the tribal populations of Gujarat and Maharashtra to provide training in making mahua laddoos.

Dr Kiro shared that apart from making mahua laddoos, the company has also started making jelly and pickles from the flower. She said, “We are also talking to the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society to set up a factory for the production of mahua wine. The factory will not be situated anywhere in the rural area, and the wine made there would be directly exported to foreign countries.”

Dr Kiro said that they “aim to use mahua in strengthening the tribal economy while fighting against alcoholism.”

H/T: The Better India