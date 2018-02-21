The ‘Trash Girl’ Remains Undeterred By Bullies As She Fearlessly Goes On Collecting Waste

It hit me really hard when I read somewhere that every plastic toothbrush that we have used still lies somewhere on the planet. It’s high time we rethink the kind and amount of waste that we generate mindlessly and 12-year-old Nadia Sparkes aka ‘Trash Girl’ is doing the same by collecting the trash along the route from her home to school.

According to a report by One Green Planet ,”Every year, we produce 300 million tons of plastic and around 8.8 million tons of it get dumped in the oceans, threatening countless animals, many of which are on the verge of extinction as a result. If that wasn’t bad enough, it’s now estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.” To spread awareness about the same gnawing threat Nadia has started collecting trash and has collected more than two recycling bins worth of plastic.

Despite her noble motives she was bullied at her school and given the name ‘Trash Girl’ for collecting trash. This is when her mother told her that she can either succumb to the bullies or own the nickname and live by it. Her mother’s words gave her the much-needed push as she realized that just because her bullies are not sufficiently concerned for the environment doesn’t mean that she should take a step back and become like one of them.

While talking about her bullies, Nadia said, “I’m doing something to protect the world they also live in. It’s everyone’s job. We are all responsible for keeping this world safe, instead of believing that it’s always someone else’s job.”

Nadia’s efforts recently garnered a lot of media attention and she was also converted into a cartoon superhero by Norfolk-based Creative Nation who referred to her as ‘litter’s hardest hitter’. Some local artists have also extended support by creating original artwork that proudly says “Team Trash Girl.”

Inspired by all the media attention and encouragement Nadia has now made a Facebook page to garner support for her initiative called Team Trash Girl. At the young age of 12 instead of getting demotivated or scared by the bullies, Nadia wears the insulting nickname given to her like a badge of pride and we can’t help but admire this little braveheart.

