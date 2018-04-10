The Third Gender Will Now Be Recognised As An Independent Category In Pan Card Applications

In the new Income Tax rules amended by the government, transgenders will be recognised as an independent category of applicants to obtain a Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their tax-related transactions.

The third gender will now have a separate box to apply for the PAN card in the application form which until now only had categories for male and female. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames the policy for the department, issued a notification to provide a new tick box for the transgenders to apply for the PAN. The notification has been issued under sections 139A and 295 of the Income Tax Act.

Speaking of the new amendment, a CBDT official said, “Individuals from the transgender community were facing hassles in obtaining a PAN card and this problem was further magnified as Aadhaar had the third gender category but not PAN. Hence, the transgenders were not able to link their PAN with their Aadhaar due to this anomaly.”

The amendment will now be reflected in Form 49A (PAN application form for Indian citizens) and 49AA (PAN application form for individuals not a citizen of India), the official added.

H/T: The Hindu

