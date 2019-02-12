The Survivor Is Ready To Speak, It Is The Society That Needs To Listen: Asif Shaikh On Dignity March

“The survivor is ready to speak, it is the society that needs to listen,” says Asif Shaikh, the convenor of Dignity March, a collective bid that has managed to create ripples since its initiation in December last year.

With its contingent of thousands of survivors of sexual abuse and the aim to create awareness in the direction, the march that began from Mumbai on December 20th has already covered its 56 days and would culminate on February 22nd in Delhi.

On its 54th day, the march reached Jaipur and thus we got an opportunity to interact with Asif Shaikh, Convenor, Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, Dignity March, who talked to us about how there is need to change the way we approach cases of sexual violence and why the majority of these cases go unreported.

Asif began the conversation by sharing something that the march has made them realise. He shared, “One thing that we have learned during the march is that these survivors have a lot of courage, they want to come out and voice their concerns on a large scale. The march has helped us to break the myth that these women are scared of speaking. They are not. They are all ready to speak on a large scale if and when they are provided an opportunity to.”

Asif is of the view that it is the society which is responsible for propagating this myth. “They say things like ‘Sab iss aurat ki hi galti hai.’ They say things like, ‘Iske pass phone hai isliye ye hua, “Isne chote kapde kyun pehne thay,” “Why was she so friendly with the men,” “Why was she roaming around so late in the night?” Thus, we have been talking to people and giving them examples of the 1.5-year-old girl from MP and the 70-year-old from Laitur who were raped despite their age and clothes.”

He adds, “People need to understand that it is not about the age, or the clothes but about the mindset.”

A major reason why the march has managed to create waves is not the media, or the government, or the NGO, but the survivors who are directly interacting with the people, which is making it way easier for them to understand their point of view.

Many survivors who have hitherto stayed quite, have also found a voice through this march. Like Asif shares, “We conducted a national Speak Out survey before the Dignity March that yielded some rather flabbergasting statistics. The stats revealed that a huge number of men go through sexual assault and rape as well. This march has given a platform to some of them to speak as well. I won’t say they tuned up in large numbers but a lot of them did and that in itself is a feat.”

Asif feels that one of the reasons why we lack in bringing justice to these survivors is owing to our attitudes towards them. While the society says that the law has to change and the lawmakers say that society has to change, the truth is that both of them need to change. “Government, media, judiciary, society, all of these stake holders need to work together,” he says.

Elaborating on the same, he further shares, “We recently met a panel of 350 lawyers in Jaipur and the majority of them suggested that the death penalty in such cases will bring a major change in the situation. But that’s not how the survivors think.”

“A lot of them come to us and say, ‘Unko faansi ho bhi gayi toh bhi humko to nyay nahi mila na.’ It’s the society’s acceptance that would bring real justice to these women. An all rounded rehabilitation for these survivors can only be achieved once the society stops treating them exclusively like untouchables or somebody who has been tainted.”

As these women go around the country sharing their stories with people, Asif says that the aim is not to illicit pity or gather general sympathy but to change how people think. Along with all the changes that need to be made in the judiciary and the legal system, a major change is required in the point of view of the society as well as the survivor’s family.

Twenty Four year old Lalita who is a survivor of sex trafficking has been a part of the march since December. She says that the Dignity March has restored her confidence and has given her a reason to live.

She had lost all her will to live a year ago when she was rescued from a sex trafficking racket. The people in her village would treat her like she had done something wrong while she was the one who had been wronged.

She shares, “They even started instigating my father by saying things like, ‘Throw her out, she is bringing a bad name to the village and the family,’ ‘Torture her so that she herself runs away from the house.’ In fact, my father ended up listening to them and also tried attacking me with an ax one day. I really wanted to die that day.”

In another heart-wrenching story, Geeta from Jhansi shares how her 15-year-old daughter was gang-raped by neighbours and instead of siding with the survivor’s the family, the police has been standing in the accused’s support all this while.

“It’s not just about my daughter anymore. It is about all the women in the country who have been suffering and yet being denied justice. We need to call out the culprits and hold them accountable for their ill-deeds. What kind of a society is this? This is worst than hell,” she says.

Asif shares, “As per an NCRB report, around 35000 rape cases are reported in the country every year. Now, 65% of these survivors happen to be minors. However, the survey also suggests that 78% of the women in our country have faced sexual violence of some kind at some point in their life or the other. As per the latest law, these people can actually go to the court and report even old cases now and if all of them actually end up reporting their cases, we will end up with approximately 100 crores of sexual violence as of now. However that’s not happening, and why?”

He adds, “It is because of all the social stigma. It is just 2 % of the cases of rape and gang rape that actually get reported. A woman who has been through it all has to constantly think about things like, “Log mujhe hi galat manenge.”

The need, therefore, is to bring about a change in the attitude of the family and the society towards these survivors.

He shares, “I have personally seen in hundreds of cases that whenever something like this occurs, before finding out about the well being of the survivor or the whereabouts of the culprit, the family hurls abuses at the girl.”

It was only yesterday that the Dignity March went for an interactive session to Kishangarh, Rajasthan, an area quite infamous for the sex trade. Now you can ascertain the society’s intelligence from the fact that during the interaction, the people tried to counsel and advice the girls. They said things like, “Ye achcha kaam nahi hai. Tum dhande mein mat padho.”

“I have a question here,” Asif raises, adding, “If there is rampant sex trade and prostitution going on in the area then it is only because there are people who go to these girls (most of whom are below 18) and plunder their bodies. Have they ever thought of going to all these men and questioning them?”

“Through this Dignity March, we are constantly trying to make people understand that it’s the perpetrator of the crime who has to be held accountable for his actions and not the survivor,” he adds.

“Also, we as a society don’t even want to talk about these cases. In fact, while visiting some of the villages during the Dignity March, an objection was raised from the people for the frequent use of the word “Balatkaar” by the survivors. How will things change this way?”

The mental health and well-being of the survivor is yet another aspect that remains largely overlooked in our country. “After the 2013 Nirbhaya case, Usha Mehra Commission and Verma Commission have both called for a need for one-stop crisis centres in every district of the country. The centers have to cater to the medical, legal, and emotional needs of the survivors of sexual abuse where each one of them would be provided with 3 counselors too.”

“However, while the paperwork has been done, the sad reality is that out of 660 proposed centers, only 100 have been actually set up and even out of these 100, very few happen to be functional. There is a need for the state and the centre to invest in these centres to keep them functional but that is not happening.”

Asif feels that media can play a very instrumental role in such cases by raising pressing matters and spreading awareness about them. However, he also feels that while the media is keen enough to take up a new story, it lacks in follow up. “Also, the way media came together for the Nirbhaya case was commendable but it has failed to treat the other cases with the same urgency and importance,” he says.