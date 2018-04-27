The Supreme Court Stayed Trial On Kathua Rape And Murder Case Till May 7

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India stayed the trial on Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl till the 7th of May. The court has also asked the accused to respond to a plea for hearings be transferred to Chandigarh.

The stay on trial from the court came after it was seized with petitions seeking shifting of the trial to Chandigarh and handing over the investigation to the CBI.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said it will deal with the prayer of the victim’s father for shifting of the trial to Chandigarh and plea of the accused seeking handing over the probe to CBI.

The J&K government is unhappy with the transfer of trial and has opposed it saying that it had a different penal code and transfer of trial would pose an inconvenience to the witnesses. Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday assured the top court that it would extend any kind of required assistance and help.

The apex court had warned yesterday that it would transfer the case from the local court in Jammu and Kashmir in the “slightest possibility” of lack of fair trial. The father of the eight-year-old had moved the apex court earlier, apprehending threat to the family, a friend, and their lawyer Rajawat.

A separate plea was also filed by two accused seeking that the trial in the case to be held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the CBI. The state police’s Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week.

H/T: The Quint