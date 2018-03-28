The Supreme Court Lambasted West Bengal And Uttarakhand For Naming Rape Survivors

The West Bengal and Uttarakhand governments breached a law and the Supreme Court lambasted them for being ignorant of it.

It is a criminal offence to name any detail of the rape survivor in documents. Under the section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it is a punishable offence to reveal the identity of a rape victim. If done, it can lead to two years of imprisonment. The two state governments named rape complainants, including minors, in affidavits (related to disbursement of Nirbhaya Fund Scheme). While the West Bengal government had named the victims, the state of Uttarakhand mentioned the names, addresses, etc of the victims.

The bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked the lawyers of the two states, “Don’t you know that it’s a criminal offence to name rape victims? Are you just peons?”

“How can you file affidavits without giving any thought or application of mind? This is a very serious offence. There is an earlier judgment of this court that says an advocate-on-record (AOR) will be held responsible for filing incorrect affidavits,” the bench added.

The lawyers from the two state governments said that they only repeated what was prepared by the state officers. The top court thereafter has asked the state officers Ajay Rautela, Additional Secretary (Home), Uttarakhand, and Lalit Kumar Das, Joint Secretary (Ministry of Women and Child), West Bengal, who had signed the affidavits, to appear before the top court after three weeks and explain why it was filed in complete violation of the law.

H/T: Indian Express