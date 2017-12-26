The Supreme Court Ban Goes Unheard As Another Case Of Triple Talaq Comes To Light

The Triple Talaq bill is taking new turns every day. Since the declaration of this practice being a non-bailable offense by the Supreme Court, there are still instances popping up every now and then.

Before the government prepares to introduce and endorse the Triple Talaq bill in the Parliament there have been few obstacles in the way. A new problem popped up when the All India Muslim Personal Law board opposed the, bill calling it against the constitution of India, and adding to it, comes a fresh case from Hyderabad where a woman was given talaq over the phone.

Ghousia Begum is a Hyderabadi woman who married Zahran Hamed Al Rajhi, a resident of Nizwan, Sultanate of Oman, in 2008.

According to India Today, she said that out of the seven girls who were presented to the old Omani national, he selected her to marry. She informed, ”Ever since we got married, he visited Hyderabad every year and sent me money regularly. But in August this year, I received a call from him and he pronounced “talaq” to me without giving any prior notice or following due Islamic procedure.”

The 31-year-old has penned down an emotional letter to the Minister of External Affair Sushma Swaraj to help her by requesting the Indian Embassy in Muscat to enquire into the matter. She is seeking financial help and compensation.

H/T: India Today