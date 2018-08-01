The Story Of Women Excluded From The NRC Final Draft, Narrates The Plight Of So Many Indian Women

The Legacy data dynamics in Assam have started gaining attention from activists all around the world as they call attention to the human rights crisis and also to Assam’s chauvinism.

As per the final draft of the NRC published on 30 July 2018 40, 07,717, people have been excluded from the list of 3.29 crore applicants. Out of these, there are 48,456 cases of married women, who were included in the first NRC draft on the basis of the submission of panchayat certificates as linkage documents, the only identity certificate that they have. However, they now stand excluded from the final draft.

Let us now look into the plight of these women. A lot of women from Assam’s poor and disadvanced sections, mostly the Bengali Muslim community, find themselves in sporadic circumstances right now.

Let us understand from the example of Shorbhanu, the mother of five grown-up children. “Everything is with my husband,” she said in an interaction with The Wire. The woman is uneducated, has never owned any property and was married off before she was 18. All the precepts of her existence today are based on her husband and that certainly is not good enough for NRC. NRC demands proofs, documents that affirm the citizenship of these women based on their individual existence.

“Because she never voted in her maiden home, she had no way to prove now that she was her father’s daughter. Her father’s legacy data is there, but she has no document to establish her linkage to him. There is no school certificate which would have mentioned his name. Her family settled in this char (a sandbar by a river in Assamese) when she was one-and-a-half years old after their char (Majarlega Char) was swallowed by the Brahmaputra. She was married off to my father in this same char. Though her father passed away, everyone in the neighborhood knew whose daughter she was; trouble began when documentary evidence was sought by the NRC authorities to prove who her father was,” shares Hussain the first one from his family to have a bachelor’s degree from a local college in Goalpara town.

Another woman, Ahatun Nessa shares her story, “I felt good that I could study till Class IX, unlike some women in our village but I have now realised that it is of no use as the minimum education that the NRC authorities accept is the Class X Board exam which has the date of birth and the father’s name. I don’t have it.”

While Ahatun wanted to study more, her parents married her off at a young age, which is the norm in their community. “In her time, the voting right was granted at the age of 21, not 18 as it is now (it was lowered in 1988). In most of our families, forget 21, if a daughter is not married off before 18, she is considered old. Even today, our community has a huge problem of child marriage. So, most of the Bengali Muslim women had never voted before marriage and are now finding it very difficult to prove their maiden identity based on documents,” Hussain explains.

Women like Shorbhanu and Ahatun have just one certificate out of 14 documents that the NRC sought from the state’s 3.29 crore applicants. This certificate has been issued from the general secretary of the village panchayat identifying whose daughters they were. However, in most of the cases, after deep investigation, even these certificates have been declared invalid thus leading to the exclusion of these women from the NRC draft.

Some leaders from the village Goroimari explain the problem. Some of the Bengali Muslim villages have a few married women who belong to the Assamese community. Some of them eloped with the village boys and thus their families have broken all ties with these women. Many years have passed away and now some of them can’t even make use of their Original Inhabitant (OI) status as they are no longer in touch with their father’s family.

In some cases, both parents have passed away. Many have no idea where exactly their father’s vote was. Another major problem lies in many people having the same name in one village some of which are wrongly spelled. Such women have only the Gaon Panchayat general secretary certificate only to prove their maiden identity.

The Panchayat president further explains the problem, “The other problem with these women is the inability to provide either a birth certificate or a marriage certificate. Forget the earlier days, many children in poor families in Assam are still born at home. These people have no idea that they need to register those marriages and how to go about it. In such a case, how can they produce a birth certificate of themselves or their children which was registered within a year’s time?” “The other issue is that most of these marriages were solemnised though random maulvis. Therefore, neither were their marriages registered by a proper kazi nor did they bother to go for a court marriage and get a formal certificate. These marriage certificates, otherwise, would have saved them as it would mandatorily need their father’s name,” he adds. Abdul Latif of Goalpara is an advocate who has been representing many D voters in the local Foreigners’ Tribunal. He shares an opinion that actually gets to the root of the problem. He says, “I would say that if you do a gender study of the Tribunal verdicts so far, more women would be found declared foreigners than men only because their documentation was weak. Men, however poor, usually have more than one document to show, but poor women have nothing to prove their Indian citizenship except the voter ID card. It is more so among the backward Bengali Muslims of Assam.” The predicament of these women is a problem that actually extends beyond Assam. If we think about it, this is the women’s story in so many parts of the country where education, documentation, in fact, the entire existence of a girl child remains hugely ignored.

