The Story Of This Army Daughter Discovering Her Father’s Heroic Trail Is So Inspiring

If you have ever been part of a defense family or have known someone who is, you must be well aware of the awe that the uniform of an officer parent generates for his/ her children. For them, the uniform becomes a legacy that they strive to preserve and carry forward. The story of the christening of Ashish Top is one such anecdote of awe and legacy.

An initiation tour to a post at Kyapho in the Tawang sector came in as a huge surprise for a young woman lieutenant. As she stumbled across an outpost named after her father who has served as a decorated officer in the Indian army she was left all sort of flabbergasted and amazed.

“I was at home when I received a call from the commanding officer of the unit manning Ashish Top. He introduced himself and described how my daughter had broken down on coming to know that the post was named after me,” said Ashish Das in an interaction with The Times of India.

It was Das’s unit’s exploits in 1986 that earned him the honor of having an outpost named after him. Surprisingly, even he did not have any clue about this before the year 2003. “Even I came to know about this post being named after me only in 2003, 17 years after we beat back troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and occupied the post at 14,000 feet,” Das said.

“We had to blast our way through Bum La and reached the Sangetsar lake. The Chinese were sitting just across. Our orders were to hold ground and we dug in. Every officer must have made 17-20 copies of wills in the intervening days and handed them over to their adjutants. We started to move forward a few days later and also blasted Kyapho that was snowed in. We did not know that we had crossed the Chinese camp but maintained our position. There were attempts to supply rations by air but the drops landed inside China. I remember surviving on rats. It was only later that skid boards were designed and rations reached us. A helipad was also constructed. There were firefights every day as we proceeded from one bunker to the next,” Das said recalling how the events of 1986 unfolded.

Das was captain in Indian Army at that time in 1986 and it was his initiative of opening fire that made China give up the chase. Naturally, it must have come up as a moving surprise to his lieutenant daughter who has clearly followed her father’s suit.

