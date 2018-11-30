The Story Of Phoolan Devi Embodies The Spirit Of Human Resilience: Director Hossein Fazeli

Born to a low caste poor family in a small indiscrete village called Ghura Ka Purwa in UP, Phoolan Devi or, as many of you might know her, ‘The Bandit Queen’ of India, was a woman unlike any other.

At the young age of 11, Phoolan dared to protest against her uncle and cousins when she suspected that they were trying to swindle them of whatever little assets they had. She went to the extent of sitting for a dharna to stop them from cutting the old neem tree in their farmland. The seeds of an impetuous rebellion were sowed right there and were subsequently catalyzed by all the injustice that Phoolan had to face after that.

Not too long after that, Phoolan was married off to a man almost three times her age, which turned out to be as devastating as one could imagine. The man orchestrated her arrest in a false case of theft, where she was sexually abused by the police for three days. He himself beat her and abused her multiple times till she decided to walk out of that nightmare.

The harsh predicament of her life and her fierce temperament soon took her to the defining moment of her life as she joined a band of dacoits. Somewhere along the line, she met Vikram Mallah, the love of her life, the man who taught her how to hold a riffle, and the first man who regarded her as a fellow human.

But hardships wouldn’t end just like that for Phoolan, and Vikram was soon claimed in a gun fight, where Phoolan was kidnapped and gang-raped. It was probably that day that the ‘Bandit Queen’ of India was truly born. As you all must know, the rest is history.

The evening of 14 February 1981 remains festering like an unhealed wound in the history of the village Behmai in Uttar Pradesh as a testimony of what happens when a woman is crushed to the extent when she says “no more.” That fateful evening, she made 22 Rajput men stand in a line and ordered them to be shot irrespective of whether they had wronged her or not.

Phoolan’s act of revenge meted to the men of Behmai strikes me akin to the fury of Nature when she is exploited and angered to the extent that as her wrath breaks, it engulfs everyone.

Who would have thought that the same woman would eventually surrender to the police, undergo a change of heart, contest an election and end up becoming a Member of Parliament! Perhaps everyone, had she not been constantly shamed, ridiculed, and labelled for all that she was.

Just like director Hossein Fazeli says, Phoolan’s story indeed “embodies the resilience of human spirit, the ability to rise after a fall.”

Hossein has been working on a film on the life of Phoolan Devi for six years now and the journey hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk. As he shares, “We started this project six years ago. Some people didn’t like it being made. For instance, during our visit to Behmai, no journalist agreed to accompany us, our equipment was taken away, and I almost got my jaw broken. To add to it, for the very first time in Canadian history, our broadcaster went bankrupt, and we had to incur a loss of 3000 dollars.”

However, Hossein kept going despite all the roadblocks. “I didn’t quit even when at so many points I had all the reasons to quit. I kept telling myself that if she could do it under her circumstances I could too.”

He thinks a full-blown account of Phoolan’s story in its intensity has never been told and his aim has remained to translate her on screen in all her flaws and glory all this while. He shares, “We researched the project month before we came to India. We met her family, gang, even the residents of Behmai. We wanted it to be a first witness account of how she thought, what she did, why she did it, how she fought etc.”

“I am not making her a goddess, like some incarnation of Durga. I know she was a flawed hero, or let’s say shero. I think she was like a curious mix of Gandhi, Che Guevara, and Al Capone. She was unthinkable in all that she did. The film has been a process of discovery, the discovery of making sense of Phoolan,” he says.

PHOOLAN Our NEW social media teaser. Please send around! : ) This is the home stretch! We are almost there thanks to your ongoing and generous support. This important film is so close to being completed,…

He adds, “Ninety-nine percent of the times when I tell Phoolan’s story to people, the first reaction always goes like, “Is this real” and this I think stands as a testament to the power of the story. As a story, it has a lot for me as an activist and a dramatist. In my eight years as a director, I haven’t heard anything like it. From being a low caste village girl to becoming a bandit to going to jail to becoming a member of parliament, from being a violent bandit to a Buddhist, her journey is almost biblical.”

“In fact, an American filmmaker friend of mine, after listening to the story, said, “If this was not real, I would have thought it to be the script for next movie of Quentin Tarantino. (laughs)”

Hossein is very attached to the project on a philosophical. He sees a rawness in the character of Phoolan that defied the traditional narrative. “You know how these demarcations like female, feminine etc. are just social constructs? Phoolan threw it all away without any knowledge of it on an intellectual level,” he says.

The way Phoolan took things in her own hands and did not rely on the judiciary for justice, makes us wonder if beyond being the story of a fearless woman, was her life also a commentary on the Indian legal system and its impotence? According to Hossein, very much so.

If you go through her life from the very beginning, her father had a plot of land that her uncle occupied, then there was huge neem tree near their huge, an expensive one for that matter, they wanted to sell it too. When Phoolan and her family protested and went to the police seeking help, they were themselves put behind bars. Then later, at age 14, she was accused of theft, when she was not just put behind the bars but also abused sexually.

“She was really nothing for the system,” he says. Perhaps had it not been for that violence, Phoolan might have died a death of oblivion yearning for justice.

Hossein adds, “In one of my conversations with Phoolan’s brother Shiv Narayana, he told me, “Until she reached there and picked up a gun, nobody respected her. Even Phoolan in one of her interviews said that, “I felt naked when I didn’t have a gun beside me.””

Having discussed all this, one is forced to wonder what changed all of it and transformed her so much so that she ended up becoming an MP. Hossein answers, “Well according to her, she was introduced to yoga and meditation which sort of cooled her down. She also read and became aware of the lower than the lower. She developed a social consciousness. She also got to watch TV and the world was no longer the Chambal Valley.”

He adds, “Phoolan complained of excruciating pain in her abdomen during her time in the jail. The medical reports said that she had been so badly violated that she couldn’t have children. I think when you go through that degree of pain, then the available outlets to vent it out don’t do and you have to think of different solutions and she perhaps found it in Buddhism which I think is a radical rupture.”

A couple of years ago, there was a huge uproar when a film made on the life of Phoolan Devi approached her life from a romantic angle that didn’t go well with many, owing to the sexually explicit scenes.

In his film, Hossein has stayed away from any explicit portraiture of love scenes or from the carnal side of her relationship with Vikram. Hossein feels that more than anything else, what Phoolam felt for Vikram had to do with the respect he gave her. Like he says, “Whether they had a sexual pull or not is none of my business. Vikram was the first man she loved, the man who saved her from Baba Gujjar, and showed her respect like she was a human and not just a piece of flesh. She herself said that “No man actually respected my like Vikram did.” Honestly, if he showed that kind of respect to me, I’d fall in love with him too. (Laughs)”

Forty quotes from Phoolan Devi’s autobiography I Phoolan Devi have been directly incorporated in the film. Hossein explains, “I am not a woman, I am not Indian. I had to include her voice in the film.”

He adds, “I don’t believe in everything that she has to say but a lot of what she has written comes across as so genuine and so graphic you know that one cannot make this up.”

Hossein’s film has come up a long way since it started six years ago despite some major hiccups. Phoolan, for Hossein, is way more than a film. “I am not making this film for fame or money. I don’t have to. I think I am making it because Phoolan wanted me to make it. We seek people to come and help us,” he says.

He further shares, “You know initially when I was still in a dilemma of whether to make this film or not, I had a dream about Phoolan. I don’t know what language she spoke but it was a dream and I understood. She said, pointing a gun towards me, “Are you going to make my film?” and I said “Yes.” It wasn’t out of fear, it was out of the realisation that this was my calling and I had to do it. It was after I said yes that she put her gun down and smiled at me.”

If you think about it, Phoolan’s entire life was a quest for what she deserved and which was to a large extent sufficient by the respect that she got from a certain someone who was subsequently snatched from her brutally. God knows, what it would have been like had she received all the love and respect that she yearned for in her lifetime, at the right time!

PHOOLAN Our NEW social media teaser. Please send around! : ) This is the home stretch! We are almost there thanks to your ongoing and generous support. This important film is so close to being completed,…

If you wish to show support to Hossein’s film, you can visit the official website of the film or the Facebook page of the film.

Constantly striving to be a wholesome voice in contemporary feminism, IWB has come up with the campaign “ The Cuntry” to stand up for sexual choices of women for pleasure and not just for procreating. The campaign will take you across the country as we navigate the sexuality of women, how it has been repressed all this while, and seek ways of freeing it.

Campaign partner Kamasutra has joined us in our quest and will help us in taking you across the Cuntry as we navigate the dynamics of women’s sexuality in India and attempt to free it from the confining fetters of repressed ideologies.

We invite you to bring your love/lust stories to find power in the spoken word and set yourself free. We’d love to know how you rose above the burden of stigma that the society so liberally throws on our shoulders. We seek your stories to inspire, empower, and liberate those hesitant to make the first move towards claiming their agency in sexual pleasure.

You can reach out to us on hello@indianwomenblog.com. You can also DM your story to our Facebook and Instagram handles. (P.S. Confidentiality would be ensured if you ask for it).

But wait, we have something more to get you excited. Kamasutra is offering a 10% discount to everyone who uses our special campaign coupon code ‘CNTRYKS’. This discount is over and above current discounts /offers running on the KamaSutra range. (Approx. 15% discount is offered on all their products on the platform.) Now, how exciting is that! Click here to avail our reader special discount.