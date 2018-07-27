The Story Of An Old Lady Being Judged By Her Appearance And Denied Train Seat Is Going Viral

This story will definitely strike a chord with you because of its unavoidable connection with the typical behaviour of the world. The more we say “don’t judge a book by its cover”, I think the more we’re actually falling for it. An example of it is a recent incident that took place in a Mumbai local train.

An old lady wearing ill-fitted clothes boarded the train from Churchgate. She requested the fellow female passengers to shift and make some space for her but was turned down because of her appearance.

Sharing the story with the world is Dipika D Naik, who was on the same train and witnessed the incident. “Today, I got in Churchgate local from Virar. This old lady (very thin, wearing messy clothes, carrying unorganised bag full of clothes) got in local when all the seats were occupied. Being very thin, she did not need much space,” Dipika told Never Fear To Speak The Truth.

“So she requested all the ladies (who were sitting spreading their legs as much as they can in order to pretend that there is no space even for an ant!) to shift a bit so that she can manage to sit,“ she continued. After a few discussions with the passengers, space was created for the old lady, who chose to sit next to Dipika.

She shared, “After having a few mins of ‘unhealthy discussion’, they agreed to shift. But gave very disgusting look to the lady. And asked me to let her sit beside me because they did not want to sit next to an untidy person!”

When the lady was seated, Dipika couldn’t help speaking to her. She was taken aback by her stature and her history.

Dipika broke the ice by asking her how the old lady named Ivy feels about the judgement of others, to which the lady replied, “totally unfazed”. She continued, “Their comments are limited only upto this journey of one hour. Their perception can’t make any difference to my 65 years of journey and to the rest of it!”

As the conversation went ahead, layers started to unfold and Dipika learned the brilliance Ivy carries along with her humility and simplicity. She was a state level hockey player when she was young, has worked in French embassy of India as a certified bilangular, and was a part-time model in her youth!

Dipika continued, “They don’t know that the lady they are finding weak, is so strong that even after losing her husband and their only daughter, she moved on in life with joy!” She added, “They don’t know that the lady they are asking “pehli baar aayi hai kya train me?” is travelling in Mumbai locals since 1940. They don’t know that the lady they are advising to sit at home in this age, travels DAILY from Virar to Bandra in “peak” hours to teach unprevileged children.”

“Before we parted our ways, she recognised the question in my eyes, and said, “Ivy is one type of a plant. You did not learn it in your school days?” God make us meet some people for a reason,” Dipika concluded.

