The Story Of An Elusive Golden Sparrow, Sonchiriya Is Missing A Gripping Storyline

The movie talks about a ‘sonchiriya’, the elusive golden sparrow that nobody can seem to find, and a gripping storyline seems to be that missing bird.

Sonchiriya is about a gang of dacoits led by Maan Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and starts with a robbery gone wrong, what happens in the aftermath and how the gang deals with it. Maan Singh’s second-in-command is Vakil Singh, played by Ranvir Shorey, and Sushant Singh Rajput plays Lakhna, another member of the gang. The film is set in Chambal during the emergency, a time when dacoits were being pressured by the government to surrender. The gang is being hunted by Vijender Singh Gujjar, played by Ashutosh Rana, with a determination that foreshadows a personal vendetta. While on run from him, the gang runs into Bhoomi Pednekar’s character Indumati and a gravely injured girl.

From the start, it is a slow film, and even the scenes where the actual robbery and fights are happening aren’t gripping enough. Mainly because it’s a done and dusted concept and we’ve all seen a gazillion gunfights in movies and these weren’t any different, so even though there’s action happening there’s a lot of space for the mind to wander.

Apart from being slow, it is also a very predictable film, with a group of people fighting for a cause, there’s some tension amongst the members and then the eventual reconciliation. You know how the movie’s going to end, it’s obvious these people are doomed right from the start and these sort of films don’t have a happy ending. You know their end but there isn’t much that makes one want to be invested in those people and what happens to them. There are a couple of scenes though, which are surprising and have rarely been done before in Hindi movies, very clever shots that effectively convey the message and leave a deep impression on you.

The movie also deals with the way women were treated back then, and the harsh unfair lives they were forced to live. It’s a jarring fact that not a lot has changed since then. The society portrayed in the movie is a deeply patriarchal one and women are just treated as objects. Interestingly, it is Maan Singh and his gang of dacoits that treat women with more respect than members of ‘respected’ society.

Pednekar’s character Indumati is on the run from her family with a little girl who needs medical treatment and it is Indumati who is chosen to deliver the message about the ‘sonchiriya’ everyone is seeking, yet she doesn’t have a lot to do in the film. She doesn’t do anything to impact the storyline except insist on getting the girl to a hospital.

The movie does pick up the pace in the last half-an-hour. It’s the end of their journey, the stakes have been raised and there’s enough happening that the mind doesn’t wander and all the intense emotions draw you in and keep you hooked. The climax was predictable, but it tied up all the loose ends neatly, the only issue is that the audience has to sit through most of the movie to get to the interesting part.

The acting was convincing, and the characters looked and behaved like dacoits from rural Madhya Pradesh on screen and not just actors playing them. Bajpayee’s character is a man who has lived a harsh nomadic life and it shows in his appearance, mannerisms, and speech. The bone-deep weariness that comes from a lifetime of war is apparent when one sees him, as is the strength a leader needs to have. Rajput perfectly portrays a man who is questioning the life he is leading and the conflict that he has to go through because of that.

The movie wasn’t able to create a lasting impact except for a couple of scenes, and while you may not regret buying a ticket, you won’t be missing out on much if you choose not to do so.