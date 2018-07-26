The Story Of A Hard Working Fish-Selling Girl Is Winning Hearts On Social Media

The determination to achieve big is greater than all the challenges life has thrown at the fish-selling girl Hanan from Kerala. Her story filled with hard work, grit, and dedication is winning hearts all over social media.

A leading publication of Kerala, Mathrubhumi, reported the difficulties Hanan is facing for a brighter future. According to the story that appeared in the local edition, Hanan’s day starts at 3 am when she wakes up to study at her rented home in Madavana. After an hour of study, she reportedly cycles to the Chambakkara wholesale market to buy fish. Transporting her cycle and the fish in an autorickshaw, she travels to Thammanam in Kochi to stock the fish at an acquaintance’s house.

The paper reports that she then returns home, gets ready and takes a state transport bus to Al Asar college, 60 km away, in Thodupuzha. After a full day of classes, Hanan takes the bus back to Thammanam to sell the fish she bought in the morning before leaving for home again.

Hanan is currently a third-year chemistry student.

The present difficulties are not the only problems in her life. Hanan’s childhood has been troubling too. According to the paper, Hanan’s parents divorced at her early age. While her father is an alcoholic, her mother is mentally-disturbed. The report said that she used to give tuition classes for children to pay her school fees.

Hanan also takes great interest in acting, dubbing, poetry and the martial art of Kalaripayattu.

However, some people have alleged that Hanan’s story had been manufactured to fool the people of the state. Abusive comments, laced with threats, have flooded her Facebook account. They say that her falsified story was marketed with the intention of getting a role for her in the movies.

“They are criticising me without knowing the reality. I am a poor girl who worked to eke out a living. My troubles began in the 7th standard. I have done dubbing, acted as a junior artist and took part in event management functions as a flower girl. But I have never approached a director or even knew anyone,” said Hanan.

The director of the college she studied in also attested to the news channel the student’s dire situation and her financial problems.

