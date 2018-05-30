The Remix’s Winner Rashmeet Kaur Says That Only The Art That Impacts A Change Would Survive

There is an earthy quality about Rashmeet Kaur’s voice and while I am inclined to say that it brings me peace, sukoon is the word in my head and I struggle to find an English equivalent. Her voice cascades through the cacophony of your soul, leaving it bathed with a sense of ease and there is a reason behind that.

The 24-year-old shares with me, “My mom sings in the Gurudwara. She was my first ever guru as she taught me how to play the harmonium. I used to sing in the gurudwara too. Later in class 9, I went to learn Indian classical and won a lot of competitions and titles but my roots lie in gurudwara only and I want to hold tight them always.”

Winner of Amazon Prime’s reality show “The Remix”, she shares with me the experience of the show, “The show was very different from other reality shows in the sense that we got full-freedom to experiment with the tracks. Right from beatboxing to playing musical instruments I tried everything possible in the show. It was a life-changing platform.”

When asked about one thing that she learned from the show, she says, “I learned that you shouldn’t just stop at a comfortable spot and keep exploring what more you are capable of.”

While every year we keep getting a hoard of singers from a hoard of music reality shows out there, something about Rashmeet makes me believe that she is here for good and she is here to stay.

If you take a look at Rashmeet’s originals you will realise that she always has an issue at hand, an issue that has long haunted you too. After listening to her music you are sure to find catharsis from all that repressed anguish.

She states that her aim as an artist is to “come up with something meaningful and make people think.” She also believes that the worth of an artist lies in “what he/she feeds the society.”

In a time when meaningless and, in want of a better word, trashy songs and uninspired remakes have taken over the Indian music industry, Rashmeet believes that the onus lies on the art community to initiate a change and start creating art and music for a bigger cause.

Instead of making remakes after remakes of old songs, it is time for artists to start creating original music. “When you are creating a remake you are not creating anything at all and simply redoing what’s already done. In that case, what is your message? How are you contributing to the society?” she asks.

The increasing popularity and audience of the baseless contemporary music and remakes don’t deter Rashmeet who has taken upon her the task of impacting a change. “Even if 10 people are listening to my music I don’t care, they are listening, right? Someday I am gonna have my own audience base and they’d keep increasing,” says the eternal optimist.

Rashmeet is of the firm belief that while all the current fads would fade away eventually, the content and the art that make a difference would stay. She says, “The prevalent trends of social media would fade away in a few days and this rat race for followers would go obsolete and only what makes a change would stay. For instance, IWB has taken up the initiative to bring change, right? People need to think on this line.”

Two of Rashmeet’s originals follow the same line of thought. Her song Maati Ki Gudiya which addresses the issue of child marriage has an undercurrent of confusion and unease just like the state of mind of a young girl who is married off at an early age.

Rashmeet shares, “So I was sitting with a friend of mine and we were co-creating the lyrics of the song. He came up with the line bikhre sapnon ki duniya hai tu and after then I started building upon the thoughts of a girl who is getting married at a young age. The entire concept of marriage for a young girl is very confusing and to undergo the same is a different thing altogether. She doesn’t know what is happening and just has to play along. The song is about that girl and what goes inside her mind.”

The song was released on March 8 this year which is the International Woman’s Day as well as Rashmeet’s birthday. Here is the entire song:

Maati ki Gudiya – Rashmeet Kaur | Nikhil Malhotra Maati ki Gudiya is an initiative to raise awareness on Child Marriages happening in India. India has the highest number of Child Brides in the world. it is estimated that 27% of girls in India are married before their 18th birthday. In many communities girls are seen as an economic burden and transfers the responsibility to her new husband.

Her next single Haalaat comes from deeper realms of anguish though. The song was written by Rashmeet after the brutal Kathua rape case. “I wrote it in 5 minutes. It just came to me. I was very depressed. I was left wondering what is happening. We have come to a precipice where we can’t believe anyone anymore” she shares.

The song will strike you as a passionate cry of agony just like it struck me. Here is the entire song:

Rashmeet Kaur -HAALAAT (Official video ) feat. Skip Haalaat is a song about the depressing and dark condition of our country where a girl is considered as a “Goddess” but getting raped everyday. Stop disrespecting women.

The Kathua rape case indeed has been a jolt to the collective psyche of the nation and somehow left a lasting scar on everybody’s subconscious. When I ask Rashmeet how has it impacted her life, she answeres, “I can’t believe in a person easily anymore.” After a pause, she speaks, “I created this song exactly for this reason and to make people realize how unsafe a woman feels in this country.”

Rashmeet’s approach to her art as an artist is “simple and straight.” When she says in a song yeh koi khel nahi she indeed means every single word of it and resonates the fact that all these cases of atrocities against women in the country are not to be taken lightly.

She, however, is positive that “one person is enough to initiate a change.” She says, “It is all about belief. If you really believe in something and talk about it, there is no way that people won’t acknowledge it and that is how it would spread.”

Talking about her future plans Rashmeet shares that she is writing songs which are an amalgamation of “message, poetry, and emotions.” After getting acquainted with her thoughts it shouldn’t come as a shocker that she has some benevolent pursuits in mind as well.

Talking with the unadulterated compassion of a five-year-old, she tells me, “Once I am successful and able enough to extend my help to people, I’d like to adopt 20 kids,” and she laughs as she says this. She continues in a composed tone, “I really, really want to impact and contribute to the lives of at least 20 kids.”

The instant I begin to think that she is too good to be true, she adds, “And I also want to adopt a lot of animals. I already have two cats. I adopted them from the streets and they are my life now. I want to live with lots of animals.”

Here is an image of Rashmeet with her pet cats.

Is this girl even for real?