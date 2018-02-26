The Remarkable Performance Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team Is A Sign Of Bright Future: Mithali Raj

Slowly but steadily the Indian Women’s Cricket Team is garnering everybody’s attention with their outstanding performance.

The Indian team conquered the five-match T20 series by 3-1 against South Africa and marked a historic win. This has boosted players’ confidence and skipper Mithali Raj believes that the team will be a big surprise element in the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 series in the West Indies. According to Indian Express, Mithali said that the performance was a reminder of the team’s preparation. She said, “The fact that we completed a highly creditable ‘double’ under challenging conditions in South Africa is a reminder of how well we were prepared for the tour. I think the short duration camp in Mumbai before we left for South Africa helped us a lot.”

“I think it was great to see the girls do so well in conditions which were challenging for batters and spinners on pitches that were fast and had bounce,” said the 35-year-old.

“The twin-series triumph has done a world of good to the team’s confidence. We always knew we are a very good one-day team. And, the T20 series performance with convincing wins is something commendable,” added Mithali.

Mithali stated that the positive part learned about the team from the game was everybody’s equal contribution. She said, “The biggest positives of the tour was we just didn’t rely on one or two players. Everyone contributed. I was impressed with the way we handled the middle-overs after the pacers had given the early breakthroughs. Smrithi (Mandana) gave us good starts and when it was not so, the middle-order clicked. This is a welcome sight. I hope to see at least five to six match-winners in the team.”

“The future of Indian women’s cricket looks good. The T20 World Cup this October should be the perfect stage to serve a reminder of our growing stature. But, it is important to play many matches,” Mithali tells the daily confidently.

Speaking of herself and her game, she had to say, “I am happy with my performances, especially finishing the T20 series on a high. Overall, maybe, I could have done much better in the ODIs. Right now, I am enjoying my game and have no immediate thoughts on anything else other than cricket.”

