The Reason For Longer Toilet Queues Women Face Is Sexist Architectural Practices

Public toilets have never really been convenient for women. The risk of catching a UTI or making ourselves sick by holding it in because of the long queues is always there.

While we stand outside the restroom with a bunch of other girls waiting together, don’t we get a bit annoyed when we don’t see the men having to deal with a long queue? A new survey shows that 59% of women said they regularly have to queue, compared with only 11% of men. Well, the problem actually is a result of patriarchy in the design of restrooms.

Men and women often have the same number of men’s and women’s toilets while actually, the architect should instead be installing more women’s cubicles to meet the need for extra toilet time, and bathrooms that can fit more urinals than cubicles. Women take about twice as long time as men (90 seconds for women and 40 seconds for men) And, just FYI, it’s not because we are inefficient. It’s because of more clothes, more bags, more small children, and the need of changing sanitary products.

An American movement – Potty Parity – is raising the issue with architects and the campaigners are demanding for gender-neutral loos, which researchers believe would bring down women’s queue times by 63% – from six minutes to under a minute-and-a-half.

