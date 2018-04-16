The Rape And Murder Of Another Minor Girl In Surat Is Making Us Question The Existence Of Humanity

We are grappling with justice that needs to be served in two of the most horrific incidents that have shocked the nation – the devastating rape cases in Unnao and Kathua. Before we could fathom these events, the Surat rape case is breaking our hearts.

About 10 days ago, a heavily bruised body of a minor girl was found in Bhestan locality of Surat. The body was lying in the bushes near a cricket ground and was spotted by a passerby on the morning of April 6 who then informed the Surat police.

The body is yet not claimed and remains unidentified. According to the post-mortem of the body, the girl is believed to be between nine to 11 years old. “Teams have been going through missing person complaints. No family has come forward to claim her,” said Satish Sharma, Surat commissioner of police.

The police commissioner said the investigation has been handed over to the city police’s Crime Branch and all efforts are being made to identify the girl. “We have gone through the data of missing children in Gujarat and also in other states like Odisha and West Bengal, as she might be from another state,” added Sharma.

Dr Ganesh Govekar of the city civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, shared chilling observations. “The girl’s body had 86 injury marks including on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not,” informed Dr Govekar. He added, “Going by the nature of the injuries, they seem to be caused in the period ranging from one week to one day prior to the recovery of the body, suggesting that the girl might have been held captive, tortured, and possibly raped.”

The police said that according to the post-mortem reports, it looks like some wooden object was used to cause the injuries to the girl and that the injuries and the autopsy report suggest that the girl was confined, raped, and brutally tortured before being killed.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 376 (punishment for rape), and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information that would help identify her.

The news of the minor girls has stormed another outrage.

Dia Mirza on Twitter What is happening to us!?! This is frightening, sickening and heartbreaking… despite India’s progressive laws for the protection of women and children we are failing implementation, giving offenders impunity from prosecution!#Surat #Unnao #Kathua https://t.co/OwSVyENGoV

Priyanka C Raina on Twitter Everyday another such news! Small girls raped, tortured & strangled in #Kathua, #unnao, #Surat, Kanpur,Rohtak & a baby girl flushed down the toilet in Kerala! So much of outrage in the country but this does not seem to end! My devastation has led to numbness! This has to stop!

VISHAL DADLANI on Twitter Delhi spoke up too! Never forget who tried to shield the culprits of these disgusting crimes in #Unnao #Kathua . More gruesome child rape/murders since! #SuratRape victim must also get justice, as must all others. #RapeRoko #FastTrackCourtsNOW #StrictestSentencesForRapists https://t.co/U82XF1Mqyc

H/T: Hindustan Times