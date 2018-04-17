The Queer Newsletter, Pravartak, Was The Beginning Of LGBTQ Movement In 90s India

We openly discuss homosexuality, LGBT rights, go on the streets to demand what’s right but it wasn’t the same in the 90s. It was Pravartak, a queer newsletter (1991-92; 1993-2000) that was typed out on a portable Remington under a table lamp in the dead of the night.

The newsletter became the hope for the LGBTQ community who felt unaccepted and abandoned by the society. Under the initiative of Kolkata’s Counsel Club (1993-2000), discreet meetings began, with five people or less, which took place in dhabas and bars to set up a queer support group. Young men gathered outside Kolkata’s metro station with Red Roses in their shirt pockets to guide new members to clandestine meetings.

The private circulation of the newsletter slowly gained traction and the group received more mail than they expected and were clueless about what to do with them. The newsletter slowly made an appearance as a journal in a few of Kolkata bookstores.

On the fifth birthday of the group, an unexpected number of people attended the celebration at George Bhawan, which gave a realisation of their movement no longer remaining inconspicuous. By 1992 there were open protests against Section 377 and soon after, the Humsafar Trust for LGBTQ rights made its first appearance, the newsletter relaunched as Naya Pravartak but eventually folded.

However, its effects prevailed and kickstarted a revolution. It gave the strength to the community to come out of the closet. With many new organisations, the initial initiative seems to have been forgotten but for the many people who found safety and companionship through its work, Pravartak will forever stand as a tribute to the progressive sight we’re witnessing today.

