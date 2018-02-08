The Queer and Young Share Their Stories At The Times Literature Festival In Bengaluru

“The Queer community is not like Narnia; it doesn’t belong in a closet.”

The second day of the Times Literature Fest in Bengaluru focussed on the perspectives of marginalised communities. In our current socio-political scenario, there is no dearth of marginalised communities. But one community in India that rarely gets the attention it deserves was invited in “The Tent” to share their experiences. This brilliant session was titled Queer and Young: Spaces, Support and Stories. The talk featured incredible people with incredible tales like Shilok Mukkati, Tushar, Anirudh, Sayantika Majumder & Pooja Nair and was moderated by Sharanya Gopinathan.

Increasingly, across the globe, the LGBTQ community is gaining rights and the freedom that they have long demanded and fought for. Recently, Australia decided to legalise same-sex marriage. A monumental step not unlike the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, where the US Supreme Court decided to legalise same-sex unions across all 50 states. In India, however, same-sex marriage remains illegal under all acts. Section 377 remains a bone of contention between LGBTQ activists and the state. This formed the basis of the discussions on the chilly winter morning.

Identification

Sharanya began the session by inquiring from the panel on how they saw identification in the LGBTQ context. To which Anirudh responded by saying, “In an attempt to be all-inclusive, the LGBTQI bracket actually becomes quite exclusive. Because you’re omitting so many other terms with which people identify themselves.” Shilok pointed out that despite how much Hollywood and western novelists were trying to make LGBTQ characters’ vogue, there remained a dearth of such characters in Indian literature and movies. “Particularly in regional literature and culture. I am a Kannada speaker, but I have very few characters in Kannada literature who are openly LGBTQ, without becoming a punchline.” The panel seemed to agree. Sayantika argued, “Pop Culture fails to represent us. I understand it is difficult to accurately represent the enormity of differences accurately, but Indian Pop Culture resorts to making the gay character a joke. To be laughed at, not understood.”

The panel, on the whole, demanded better representation of LGBTQ folk in the media, movies, and TV. Tushar said, “If there are any authors or bloggers in the audience, we want you to write an article on this session like you would for any other session. We don’t want special treatment; we just want normalisation.”

Heteronormative Judgment

The session moved to a more nuanced theme of judgement. And how LGBTQ people frequently faced judgement not just from strangers but also from relatives and close family members. Anirudh argued, “Often the judgement stems not from a place of bigotry but from sheer ignorance. People don’t understand us so they judge us. The simple reason for this lack of understanding is the heteronormative culture we’re raised in.” Pooja contributed, “We’re taught from our birth that there are only two genders, men and women. That marriage is only between a man and a woman. This leads to cognitive dissonance every time we interact with someone who doesn’t fit into our idea of gender and marriage.”

Shilok Mukkati

Shilok then narrated a chilling personal tale. “A man came up to me one day and dared to ask me if I had a penis or a vagina. It was really uncomfortable. I wanted to tell him to mind his own business.” Anirudh commented, “Since when is it okay to ask anyone about their genitals. That is against just plain human decency. That’s all we’re asking from you all. Just be decent human beings.”

Labels

“Sometimes we may choose to take up a label, sometimes we may not. Sometimes we may fall for a woman, sometimes we may fall for a man. We’re not asking you to do the same. We’re just asking you to respect our right to choose what and who we want.” As a heteronormative society, we expect people to fit into labels and bubbles that have always existed. The panel warned against labelling people. Instead, they argued for the need of people to be given the independence to pick their own labels. Sayantika said, “I have often been told by people that I could “never be a lesbian”. Simply because I like having long hair. People say Lesbians have short hair. What kind of a lesbian are you?” Tushar added, “People must understand that we’re not just LGBTQ people, we’re also individuals with our own personalities. Just because you have a stereotype in your head about how an LGBTQ person should look like doesn’t make it our job to comply.”

Shilok told the panel about how she identified as a woman. “Ever since I was a child I knew I was a woman. I never wanted to be a man. I choose to identify as a woman. But despite my gender, I can continue to fancy women. My sexual orientation doesn’t have to correlate to my gender.”

Privilege

The conversation then moved to the subject of speaking up for the community. Sharanya asked if the panel felt the pressure of speaking for a whole community when they addressed public forums. To which Anirudh responded, “I understand the privilege I have. I am an educated man from a relatively supportive background. So I want to use my privilege to make others aware of our problems and issues.” This led to the general discourse moving to the topic of privilege. Where the panel argued for heterosexual people to speak up more.

“If a heterosexual man or woman stands up and speaks in favour of the LGBTQ movement, it’ll have a greater impact than if we stand up and do the same.“ This is where Sayantika added, “Heterosexual people do not have to worry about how they’ll meet their partner if they are in a hospital. We aren’t allowed because we’re not close family. So some random distant relative is welcome to meet my partner in the hospital but I cannot meet her.” She agreed that the privilege heterosexual people had can be used for good.

Anirudh concluded by saying, “There are many heterosexual folks who are ‘woke’. They may be allies or have friends who are gay and are comfortable with the LGBTQ movement. They should realise their privilege and use it to speak up.”

Government and the Law

The final topic for discussion was the laws surrounding LGBTQ rights. Of course, the question of Section 377 came up. Sayantika, a law student, took the opportunity to point out, “Section 377 affects heterosexuals as much as it affects us. It criminalises any form of sex other than for the purposes of reproduction. Which is just so archaic.” Tushar added, “That is why heterosexual people should also stand opposed to this law. It shouldn’t be just us yelling from the streets.”

The panel then pointed out how the lacunae of laws preventing crimes against LGBTQ individuals left the whole community vulnerable. Shilok said, “Because there are no laws that protect or even recognize LGBTQ individuals, we’re left very susceptible to crimes.” Sayantika added, “Even rape is only recognised as an act between a man and a woman. Which means homosexual predators are left unaccounted for and free to commit crimes.” Pooja then introduced the audience to a novel concept, the MOC or Marriage of Convenience. “It is when a gay man and a lesbian woman marry each other for the sake of societal pressures. But continue to have partners outside their legal marriage. How is that helping anyone?”

“There is also no provision for gay or lesbian couples to adopt children. As if them having children would be such a catastrophe. I’ve met educated people point me to ‘scientific’ studies about how children of gay parents lack the gender balance of two parents. Which is such a ludicrous argument,” Anirudh said. Shilok added, “Or they’ll claim that children adopted by gay parents end up being gay.“ To which Sayatika responded, “To people like that I have one question, my parents are straight as arrows, but I am as gay as they come. How do you explain that?” To which the crowd responded with raucous laughter and applause.

As the 5-minute marker was shown, the panel opened up to questions from the audience. One of the most poignant ones was by a gentleman who asked, “Considering how diverse the LGBTQ community is, how do you wish pop-culture represented you.” To which Anirudh reiterated, “With basic human decency. I mean at least don’t ask us if we have a penis or a vagina. We want to be represented in pop-culture. We need to be represented. But all we ask for is not to misrepresent us.”