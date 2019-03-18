‘The Queen Of Brows’ Suman Jalaf On How She Became A Successful Entrepreneur

Founder of SumanBrows, based in London, Suman Jalaf’s journey in crafting perfectly shaped, shaded and symmetrical brows started at an early age when she began to explore the “fundamentals of what it takes to achieve true beauty without the use of excessive cosmetics and instead returning to the core aesthetics of a natural look.”

She has worked on some of the most well- known names and faces around the world, which include model Kate Moss, actresses Goldie Hawn and Emilia Fox, and our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

In a recent interview with Elle.in Suman shared what helped her become a successful entrepreneur today and a life lesson for fellow entrepreneurs.

On what helped her to become a successful entrepreneur

“Growing up watching my brother work so hard to put a roof over our heads, I knew I would have my own business one day. I hated the rigid hours of working for someone else. What I didn’t know was that once you have your own business, you work longer hours and so much harder. I always put myself around inspirational people to learn how it’s done and to motivate myself.”

A life lesson for fellow entrepreneurs

“You’ll face a lot of challenges, but keep yourself motivated and positive. Remember that a little bit of fear is always good.”

H/T: Elle.in