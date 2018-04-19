The Plight Of Women During 2013 Floods Inspired Nidhi Pant To Start DesiVDesi Foods

A social entrepreneur who believes in the power of the seed is Nidhi Pant, the young, vibrant and a socially woke woman, who is one of the co-founders of DesiVDesi, which procures sun-dried produce from farmers and processes it to serve healthy snacks.

At a time when most people her age are more interested in their own social media life, 23-year-old Nidhi is passionate about developing the society at large. She loves to talk about farming, its challenges, the effect on the economy, its future and everything else.

Excerpts from an interview:

Let’s start by talking about how you started out.

I was in college when I met one of my seniors, who is now one of the co-founders of the company and we started by identifying the gaps that are there in the rural market, starting from post harvesting to providing market linkage to the farmers. Another thing that pushed me towards this idea was that I wanted to provide an alternative option for snacks made of maida and sugar. So that’s how we started by thoroughly researching about this idea and how we can take it to the market.

In an interview, you had mentioned that your focus is on providing permanent solutions rather than addressing just the symptoms. Tell us about how you do this.

Most of the solutions are aimed towards how to reduce food wastage, but our objective is to prevent food wastage. That is where our technology comes into the picture, where we work at the farm level processing. Also, if you look at the consumer end, you never know what you’re eating. So there is a transparency issue in the food industry, which we have continually tried to address. Our product stands out because it has no additional added ingredients.

What is the benefit the farmer gains by the S4S technology? How does it help in reducing wastage of food?

First of all, the farmer is helped because whatever is the produce, the cost of transporting it back is higher than the value of the produce. So one thing we do is that we give him a proper market. So transportation cost is one thing we try to address. Secondly, we get some employment since many women can operate the dehydrating machinery and can earn extra income. And since it is a solar powered machine, it is good for the environment.

Farming is considered to be a male-dominated profession. Do you think that women are now participating in this field?

Both male and female farmers are actively involved in the field. It has never been that only male farmers have been working. It’s just that now society has been tagging it as male and female farmers. But there is always an active involvement of women in the field and the decision making. It is just that now we are acknowledging the role of women farmers.

Tell us about your inspiration for starting DesiVDesi.

I have always felt strongly about being involved in the development sector. It was during the 2013 floods, I was volunteering for rehabilitation at my native place, and I learned that women are the ones most affected by any such calamities. So empowering them gives them the courage and will-power to work harder for their families. Their ability to bind the family together, nourish and nurture them, and at the same time – given the right opportunities – being able to stand on their own, has always left me spellbound, and that was my inspiration to start my own venture.

What do you think about the kind of help and assistance provided to such distressed families?

As far as I have experienced, I feel it is pretty good, though there is a lot more that can be done. I know of a lot of NGOs which look after the children of farmers who have committed suicide, or families destroyed by calamities or financial crisis. There are a lot of foundations involved in imparting education, providing nutrition solutions, financial support, disaster rehabilitation, etc.

There are a lot of active citizens who undertake such activities as well. All this is apart from the many government bodies and schemes aimed at rural development. What we can do more is to understand that they have lack of opportunities, which we should make for them. We should try and be more sensitive towards their needs.

As an urban dwelling entrepreneur, tell me one incident when you’ve felt deeply for the land which provides for us, as an outsider?

I was always apprehensive because I don’t speak the dialect, I don’t dress like them. But they have never judged me or treated me like an outsider. They have always welcomed me, and they personify the concept of Atithi Devo Bhav: They have been more than accepting of me and whatever ideas I introduce to them. They completely trust me, so I feel more responsibility towards them.

Finally, any rural woman you have come across, whom you consider to be your inspiration?

Chetna Gala Sinha, MannDeshi foundation, and Dr Rani Bang.