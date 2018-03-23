The Pasta Water That You Drain Is Liquid Gold And You Shouldn’t Be Throwing It Away

The white, cloudy pasta water that you usually throw away is actually liquid gold. In a cook’s language, it is a crime to waste it.

When you boil pasta, the water starts to look dirty, but it is actually the starch from pasta released in the cooking water. So instead of draining it, this water can do magic for sauce thickening.

Check out the video below to see how chef Frankie Celenza saves a sweet onion and tomato sauce with the help of some pasta water and makes a delicious plate of Lemon Tomato Penne Pasta.

Recipe for the dish:

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1/2 yellow onion, thinly sliced

Salt

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, more to taste

1/2 pound penne pasta

1/2 (14-ounce) can crushed whole tomatoes

1.5 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

Parsley, to garnish

Steps:

1. Bring a medium-sized pot of salted water to a boil.

2. In a saute pan on high heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the sliced onion. Stir and add a pinch of salt. Once onions begin to turn brown, add a ladleful of water from the pasta pot.

3. Continue to cook down the onions and add water until they are soft and medium brown in colour, about 25 minutes.

4. Once onions are caramelized, add a pinch of red pepper flakes and the tomatoes to the saute pan, lower the heat to medium and simmer. If the sauce looks too thick, add water from the pasta pot to thin out. 5. Add pasta to the boiling water, and cook 2 minutes less than box instructions.

6. Once the pasta is cooked, add it to the sauce. Turn the heat to high, add a ladle of pasta water and stir well for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add the cheese, another ladleful of water, and stir to combine. Stir in lemon zest and more water if needed to thin out.

7. Transfer to a plate and garnish with more cheese, parsley and a splash of olive oil.

Frankie also used the pasta water to make Mushroom Pasta.

Mushroom Pasta I Frankie Celenza Holy shiitake! Mushrooms and pasta make for a magical combination. INGREDIENTS: Salt 1 1/2 cup strascinati pasta 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 sprig rosemary 2 tablespoons butter 4 large shiitake mushrooms, chopped 1/2 pound cremini mushrooms, chopped The juice of 1/3 lemon Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, for garnish STEPS: 1.)

Ingredients:

Salt

1 1/2 cup strascinati pasta 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 sprig rosemary 2 tablespoons butter 4 large chopped shiitake mushrooms chopped 1/2 pound cremini mushrooms The juice of 1/3 lemon Parmigiano Reggiano cheese 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (to garnish)

Steps:

1.Set a large pot of water to boil. Add salt. When water boils, add pasta and cook for about 5 minutes. 2. In a large deep-set pan, sauté garlic and rosemary in 1 tablespoon butter. Add mushrooms and 1/2 cup of pasta water and sauté until mushrooms are cooked down, adding lemon juice and more pasta water midway through to deglaze. 3. Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the mushroom mixture, and scoop the cooked pasta into the pan, stirring to combine. Grate Parmigiano-Reggiano over pasta and garnish with parsley to serve.

H/T: Huffington Post