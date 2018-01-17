The Panel For Union Budget 2018 Is A No-Woman Zone!

The atmosphere is rife with all sorts of anticipations about the Union Budget 2018 which is all set to be presented on February 1, 2018. The Better India just came up with the list of all the Civil Servants playing an integral role in the planning and to our utter dismay, it’s a no woman zone.

The list, released by The Better India, includes Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Finance Secretary & Revenue Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Prashant Goyal, Joint Secretary, Budget.

To our disappointment, no female panelist has been included in the financial planning that is going to affect both men and women for the entire year. It is rather disheartening to witness a total absence of women candidates at the planning level. The government has come up with a plethora of campaigns to empower women, but fails to do the same at the very basic level i.e. decision making.

With the Budget around the corner, a number of interviews are surfacing every now and then stating the expectations that the women have from the Budge. But isn’t the entire exercise of seeking opinions futile if the power to make those decisions is absent?

Despite of all the women-oriented campaigns being run by the government, a lot of concerns of women remain unaddressed owing to the lack of female participation at the planning level. For instance, in an interview to ANI a housewife from Nagpur said, “In the previous budget, the government announced the Nirbhaya funds for the safety of the women, but still the situation remains unchanged. This happened maybe because the funds were not properly utilized or due to lack of proper planning, I expect the government to allocate more funds this time in the upcoming budget.” With her statement she clearly points out the inadequacy at the planning level.

A government that levies a whopping 12% GST on sanitary pads and then defends it, certainly needs planners who understand the issue on a more basic level. There are a lot of women-oriented issues that the opposite gender needs to be sensitized about and till then the presence of women panelists in all levels of planning is integral. With the absence of female panelists in the Union Budget 2018 planning panel, all we can do is hope for a women-friendly budget as well as the inclusion of female panelists in the next budget.

H/T: The Better India, ANI