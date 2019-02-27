The Oscar Bears Testimony To 20 Years Of Hard Labour: Sneha And Suman Of ‘Period. End Of Sentence’

The Oscars 2019 saw the documentary ‘Period. End Of Sentence’ win the award for Best Documentary Short. Based on the stigma of menstruation and how women of Hapur, India, fought against it, the film is directed by 25-year-old Rayka Zehtabchi and took 20 years of hardwork and struggle, something which its cast takes pride in.

“This was not a day’s struggle, the award bears testimony to 20 years of hard labour. Shabana, Usha, Shashi, Shushila and Anita. Our unit team included seven workers — Sneha, Rakhi, Sushma, Rinki, Preeti, Ruksana and Arsi. It would have been difficult to make this film and fight for this cause without them,” said Sneha, one of the actors who featured in the short film.

“We have received success today on a topic on which we can’t even talk about in public. Periods, which are looked down upon in the society, we have been able to work towards raising awareness about it. Our aim is not just to sell sanitary napkins. Our aim is to make people accept cleanliness during periods. We want all women to understand this and take care of their hygiene. If our voice reaches to a single girl, then we feel we have received success,” Suman said.

H/T: Hindustan Times