The New ‘Ek Do Teen’ Can Never Match The Purity Of The Original: Alka Yagnik

In the last 10 years, innumerable classics have been given makeovers in Bollywood. While some new songs can totally be considered killer tracks, there are some that have made us cringe for days.

There are chances that you find the new version of Ek Do Teen sick. However, Alka Yagnik, who sang the original that featured Madhuri Dixit, isn’t very happy with the song-evolution. During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, she expressed her views with absolutely no filter. “The remix wasn’t required,” were her first words.

The new song features Jacqueline Fernandez and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The original song was a part of the film Tezaab (1988). Alka went on to say, “Even though the original Ek Do Teen was an item number in Tezaab, there was a certain innocence and vulnerability present both in the song, and on Madhuri’s face. Aap koi bhi scene dekh lein, uss gane mein kuch bhi vulgar nahi hai (Pick any scene from the song, and you’ll not find anything vulgar). It was not at all seductive either! I don’t think the new version will have the same thing.”

It’s clear from her words that none of the new-age musicians have been able to impress her so far. She said, “According to me, remixes or remakes can never match the purity of the original songs. Meri baat chor dijiye. Lata didi ke gaane hain, unko bhi remake kiya hai, unme bhi woh baat nai hai (They have even remixed Lata Mangeshkar’s songs and the new versions; too, don’t match up to their original versions). If you remake a melodious song into a dance number and then play it in a lounge, you’ve destroyed the original, and that’s not correct. Why don’t they come up with new songs? Or, is it that they can’t really compose original tunes?”

Do you agree with Yagnik? Listen to the new version here:

Well, if you ask us about this particular song, we kinda second her.

h/t: Hindustan Times