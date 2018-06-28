Friday, June 29 2018, 01:34:02
Khushboo Sharma

The NCW Interferes In The Kerala ‘Sex For Silence’ Row, Demands Police Probe

  June 28, 2018

Kerala ‘sex for silence’ row has been dragged sans any strict legal actions for so long that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had to finally interfere and write to the DGP and State Police Chief of Kerala.

The NCW has directed the police to investigate the matter and then inform the commission about the course of action that would be taken. The commission alleged that there is a video of the survivor’s husband where he has revealed that he is under pressure from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church authorities to withdraw the complaint.

The case started garnering attention after the survivor’s husband raised a complaint to the secretary of the Church Biju Oommen regarding how his wife’s confessional secret was used by the church’s priests to sexually exploit her.

Oommen had stated earlier that the five priests had been suspended and a probe has been ordered. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, no police complaint was registered in the case. Even the church refused to take responsibility for the same stating that since the woman is an adult, the onus lies on her to file the complaint.

“What is stopping the woman from going to the police? Why should we approach the police when we have taken cognisance of the complaint and formed an internal committee to inquire? Suppose this was a case involving a minor, we would have approached the police ourselves. But in this case, the woman is an adult and she can seek the help of police if she wants to,” said a church official.

H/T: Quint

 

 

