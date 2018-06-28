The NCW Interferes In The Kerala ‘Sex For Silence’ Row, Demands Police Probe

Oommen had stated earlier that the five priests had been suspended and a probe has been ordered. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, no police complaint was registered in the case. Even the church refused to take responsibility for the same stating that since the woman is an adult, the onus lies on her to file the complaint.
“What is stopping the woman from going to the police? Why should we approach the police when we have taken cognisance of the complaint and formed an internal committee to inquire? Suppose this was a case involving a minor, we would have approached the police ourselves. But in this case, the woman is an adult and she can seek the help of police if she wants to,” said a church official.
H/T: Quint