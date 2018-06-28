The NCW Interferes In The Kerala ‘Sex For Silence’ Row, Demands Police Probe

Kerala ‘sex for silence’ row has been dragged sans any strict legal actions for so long that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had to finally interfere and write to the DGP and State Police Chief of Kerala.

The NCW has directed the police to investigate the matter and then inform the commission about the course of action that would be taken. The commission alleged that there is a video of the survivor’s husband where he has revealed that he is under pressure from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church authorities to withdraw the complaint.

The case started garnering attention after the survivor’s husband raised a complaint to the secretary of the Church Biju Oommen regarding how his wife’s confessional secret was used by the church’s priests to sexually exploit her.