The Maternity Bill Amendment May Affect Jobs Of 18 Lakh Indian Women

The progressive Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill of 2017 to increase the paid maternity leave to 26 weeks can soon see a flipside. The act, which was lauded as one of the most progressive reforms in the country, may take away jobs from millions of women.

According to a survey report by a staffing company TeamLease Services, the amendment may have a negative impact on 11 lakh to 18 lakh women. These many women likely to face difficulty in finding new jobs this financial year across the 10 sectors considered for the study.

The survey was conducted among 300 employers across sectors like aviation, information technology and IT-enabled services, real estate, education, e-commerce, manufacturing, banking and financial services, as well as retail and tourism.

“The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 positions India as the third most progressive country after Canada and Norway. However, the bill, in spite of having the intent to benefit the women workforce, has been counterproductive to the new women workforce participation in the next 1-4 years,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder & EVP, TeamLease Services, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Further, while currently, only 27 percent of the total workforce in India is women and 14 percent of the overall women workforce is employed in the formal sector, the bill will significantly hamper the entry of new women into the workforce.

Start-ups, small and medium enterprises, family-run businesses, may reduce the salaries of women and might as well reduce intake of women. “Their apprehension is due to the overhead expense of maternity leave reimbursement and cost of establishing post-maternity support infrastructure,” the report said.

As most start-ups are run by investors, the report says it’s even more difficult for them to comply with the bill.

For a country already struggling with the number of women in the workforce, this will not be good news. Women workforce has shrunk to around 24 percent in the fiscal year ended 2016 from 36 percent a decade earlier.

McKinsey and Co. estimates more than $700 billion could be added to the country’s gross domestic product by 2025 if more women were in jobs.

In the immediate run, only 3 out of 10 sectors covered under the study will see the positive impact of the bill, which is a good rate of retention. According to the employers who were surveyed for this study, the post-maternity attrition which is currently as high as 56 percent will drop to 33 percent in the next four years due to the adoption of the Maternity (Amendment) Bill 2017.

“The investment employers will make towards this end will go a long way in improving women’s workforce participation and, thereby, boost national income,” Chakraborty said, adding, “the government should support the corporate at every step by allowing flexibility as well as financial support so that all types of companies can be a part of the endeavour without hesitation.”

The government support in sharing the payment of the employee for 52 weeks will help the employer to follow the amendment ethically.

Maternity benefits under the new amendment aim at providing partial compensation for wage loss in terms of cash incentives so that the woman can take adequate rest before and after delivery of the first living child.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose