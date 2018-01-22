The Malala Fund Gets Funding Boost From Apple In The Form Of Money And Technology

The Malala Fund was set up by Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai in October 2012 which aims to provide 12 years of free, safe, and quality education to disadvantaged girls.

Apple will extend its support through significant monetary investment and provide technology and research assistance to the fund. Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook would also join the Fund’s leadership council. The fund is currently operating in five countries and is expected to expand to another two following the funding.

Malala’s efforts to support girls’ education and advocate for equal opportunity, especially targeting the 130 million girls in the world who have no access to quality education, should get a boost with this collaboration. Cook told ABC, “We are committing resources, and we are committing money and technology. 130 million girls is a lot of folks around the world and so this is a bold ambition. This is exactly what Apple loves to work on and is something that everybody is saying is impossible.”

Malala and Cook met three months ago while Cook was on a business trip to England, where Malala is a student at the prestigious Oxford University. On their collaboration, Cook said that it’s their similar thoughts that brought them together. He said, “We started talking and it became so clear that the values we share were so aligned. It was then a matter of what to do together not a matter of whether.”

“I am just a campaigner for girls’ education,” said Malala. She added, “Some say they want to become doctors and teachers and engineers and artists and musicians. Once you hear that you say, they deserve this future. And this future is only possible through education.”

The goal is to extend secondary education opportunities to more than 100,000 girls. Apple is hoping to double the number of grants awarded to Malala’s Fund and extend programs to India and Latin America.

