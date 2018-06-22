The Latest Report By The UN Shows A Rise In World Hunger After 10 Years

ccording to the latest report released by the United Nations on Wednesday, there is a rise in the world’s hungry population. The number of people who do not have enough to eat has risen again after a decade.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals 2018 report said that the number of hungry people in the world has increased from 7.77 crores in 2015 to 8.15 crore in 2016. The reasons contributing to the increasing number are conflict and climate change. Violent conflicts also led to the forced displacement of a record high of 68.5 million in 2017.

The report said that conflict is the main reason for food insecurity in 18 countries that the United Nations surveyed and emphasized on curbing this on an urgent basis. As many as 230 crore people still lack basic sanitation facilities, and over 89 crores continue to practice open defecation.

The report said, “After a prolonged decline, world hunger appears to be on the rise again. Conflict, drought, and disasters linked to climate change are among the key factors causing this reversal in progress.” It added, “With just 12 years left to the 2030 deadline [to end world hunger], we must inject a sense of urgency,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword to the report.

“Achieving the 2030 Agenda requires accelerated actions by countries along with collaborative partnerships among governments and stakeholders at all levels. This ambitious agenda necessitates profound change that goes beyond business as usual,” Guterres wrote.

H/T: The Hindu