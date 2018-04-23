The Last Known Person Born In The 19th Century And World’s Oldest Woman Dies At 117

On Saturday evening, Japanese woman Nabi Tajima, the world’s oldest person, died at the age of 117. Since January, she had been in a hospital in southern Japan’s Kikai town and died of old age as reported by town official Susumu Yoshiyuki. Tajma was born on August 4, 1900.

She became the world’s oldest person after Jamaica’s Violet Brown’s death in September and was the last known person who was born in the 19th century. She has seven sons and two daughters and had more than 160 descendants, even great-great-great-grandchildren!

So now, 116-year-old Chiyo Miyako (Japanese) is the world’s oldest person as per the Gerontology Research Group. She will turn 117 on May 1 and lives in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo.

