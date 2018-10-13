The Kind Of Food You Eat Affects Your Entire Being: Nutritionist Kavita Devgan

When it comes to healthy food habits, we have more or less done away with the ‘healthy’ part of our so-called balanced diet. Well, it is high time we right the wrongs here and that’s what nutritionist Kavita Devgan’s latest book “Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits For a Fitter You” is all about – bringing back the ‘inherent logic and intrinsic value’ of traditional Indian food habits.

“This is a food book, primarily, and most of the chapters are about food. But there is a lifestyle and a mind section as well and my absolute favorite chapter is the one in which I talk about, can food really change you as a person? The kind of food that you eat, can that make you a certain kind of person? I believe that this needs to be studied much more. The kind of food that you eat affects your entire being,” Kavita said.

Excerpts from her interview with The Telegraph:

On the roots of the book

“I started writing a column for a publication and everyone expected me to research and write about cuisines like the Mediterranean, Peruvian — which is supposedly the hottest cuisine now — or Greek. I realized that even without consciously thinking about what I wanted to write, I was leaning towards traditional ways of eating. Finally, I thought, why not write about our own traditional Indian cuisine?

When I actually started writing, it was difficult to contain in that one column of 700 words. I just couldn’t stop. So that’s where the book began.

This book is dedicated to my mother and my grandmother. I’m in awe of their intrinsic nutrition sense. It made it very easy for me to study nutrition. The first chapter on the first day of college and I was like, oh, I already know this!”

On the importance of healthy morning habits

“Morning habits are important, but we don’t always know the rationale behind them. Take lemon juice and warm water. It’s a winning balance. Warm water is good to have early in the morning because it cleanses you. And the lemon juice boosts your metabolism. If you add a little bit of cinnamon to it, it balances your blood sugar and makes sure it stays stable throughout the day.

Crushed pods of garlic, first thing in the morning, are also a great idea. There’s a full chapter on garlic in the book. It’s the best anti-inflammatory food you can eat. It has allicin, which boosts your good cholesterol and brings your bad cholesterol down. It is a detoxifier and a diuretic, so it helps with bloating and water weight. Just crush it and air it a little to get the health-giving compound.”

On the importance of dal as a part of a healthy diet

“For many vegetarians, and even for those who are not vegetarian, our protein content is not really up to the mark. Dal is a very good way of getting it. It’s chock-a-block with most of the minerals that we need, which is again lacking in most of our diets. It’s an interesting combination of complex carbohydrates and proteins. It’s so versatile, you can’t really get bored of it.”

On how you eat dessert and still maintain a balanced diet

“I eat only Indian mithai. There are a couple of rules with them. Firstly, moderation is important. Desserts have always been a part of everyday meals or thalis but you need to look at the portion sizes. They were always tiny. If you have that, it’s not going to harm you. You’ll be happy and satiated. But nowadays, the serving sizes are much larger. Then, of course, it’s bad.

The second rule is the kind of dessert you eat. I’d say, don’t even look at the calorie count. Instead, see if it is giving you any goodness at all, or if it is just maida and sugar, and then make a choice. The third thing, which is a little difficult to practice, is to make our own desserts at home. Jaggery is a great option for sugar, as is pure honey.”

On why not to cut out fats completely

“Cutting out fat completely is a terrible idea because your hormones will stop functioning and wreak havoc in your body. You may lose weight, but you will end up with 10 other health problems.

We need a good balance of different kinds of fats. There are saturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and monounsaturated fats and you need all three of them, but you need a little more of the last two. It’s a good idea to keep changing oils or to use a combination of multiple ones.”

On the importance of seeds

“Seeds are really underrated, but they’re just as beneficial as nuts, with the same good fats, vitamins, and minerals. It’s also important to eat the fruit with the seed and the peel, and vegetables too. Even potatoes should be eaten with the peel because that’s where most of the minerals are.”

On the importance of milk

I am lactose intolerant, which is very sad because I love milk. I believe milk is important, even for adults, unless you can’t handle it for health issues. It is a wholesome food that gives you calcium and phosphorus for your bones, Vitamin D when it is fortified, and protein and these are the four pillars for your bone health. Considering the kind of diets we follow in this country, it’s a very elitist thing to say, just cut milk out of your diet.

If you can’t drink it at all, you can have alternatives. I make sure I have a lot of curd, buttermilk, and paneer.

On why it is okay to have cheat days

“It is absolutely okay to have cheat days. Everyone, both physiologically and psychologically, needs a break. It helps you to stick to the diet through the week because even if you’re not having the burger or the pizza during the week, you know that you can have it on the cheat day. Also, if you completely cut off high-calorie foods for a long period of time, your hormones go completely out of whack. So even if you don’t eat, you stop losing weight.”

On trying different green vegetables

“We have such a huge variety of greens in the country, why do we end up eating just palak? I love palak, everyone should have it. Try and get a different set of nutrients from different greens. The best way to cook greens is on low heat, quickly, and without much oil. It has moisture in it and it cooks in that moisture.”

On the importance of ajwain

“I’m a huge proponent of ajwain. I had a weak stomach, so I worked on it and I had it all the time. All these simple things, like boiling it and having that water if you’re experiencing some discomfort, or mixing it with jaggery and having it for indigestion, or even just by itself as a preventive, it’s very good for you.”

On the importance of juice

“There’s kokum juice, amla, phalsa and so many other options in our Indian diets, but nobody really drinks them anymore. If we had all these options ready at home, we would not even look at soft drinks. And they’re not too difficult to obtain.”

